SHEIN Brings Back-to-School Adventures with MY LITTLE PONY & TRANSFORMERS Collections

The playful collaborations reimagine two iconic worlds for all ages—just in time for fall.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, today unveiled two exclusive collections rooted in play: MY LITTLE PONY and TRANSFORMERS. Designed to celebrate the joy and adventure of these childhood favorites, the collections are a must for fans of all ages gearing up for the back-to-school season.



MY LITTLE PONY x SHEIN



TRANSFORMERS x SHEIN

From the original pony Starshine and the fan-favorite Twilight Sparkle to Autobots Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, each collection brings beloved characters to life with bold hoodies, graphic tees, and playful, affordable apparel for kids, women, and men. Whether you’re twinning with your little one or adding nostalgia and fun to your look, these styles deliver classic charm with a modern twist.

Together, the drops include 91 pieces across kids’ and adults’ sizes—including curve and menswear—making it easy for the whole family to channel magical adventures filled with sparkles and friendship for everypony, or activate your alt mode with fashion that’s …MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE.

To shop and explore the full collections, visit SHEIN.com.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.