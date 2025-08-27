Singapore’s Prestigious CVA Programme Expands to Malaysia and India Through LSBF-IVAS Partnership

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has entered into a landmark collaboration with the Institute of Valuers and Appraisers, Singapore (IVAS) to launch the highly regarded Chartered Valuer and Appraiser (CVA) Programme at its campuses in Malaysia and India.



MOU Signing Ceremony

The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony during the IVAS–IVSC Business Valuation Conference 2025, witnessed by distinguished leaders including Ms. Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development (Guest-of-Honour), Mrs. Chia-Tern Huey Min, Chief Executive, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) as well as Mr. Lie Kok Keong, Chairperson, IVAS Council.

This marks the first time LSBF will deliver the CVA Programme outside of Singapore. By extending to Malaysia and India, both partners aim to provide finance professionals, corporate leaders, and valuation specialists in two of Asia’s fastest-growing economies with access to a globally recognised professional qualiﬁcation.

The CVA Programme sets the benchmark for professional standards in valuation, strengthening consistency and credibility across capital markets, corporate transactions, and investment landscapes.

Mr. Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO, LSBF Global, said: “Valuation is increasingly vital in today’s dynamic business environment. By bringing the CVA Programme to Malaysia and India, we are giving professionals direct access to world-class training that enhances their expertise and credibility on the global stage. This partnership underscores LSBF’s mission to expand opportunities for learners across Asia and to build talent that fuels economic growth.”

Mr. Lie Kok Keong also shared, “We are delighted to see IVAS expanding the CVA Programme through this partnership with LSBF. This collaboration will strengthen business valuation standards and practices across the region and provide professionals in Malaysia and India with access to a qualiﬁcation that deepens their business valuation expertise.”

About LSBF Singapore

The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia. LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with organizations like Grab, Deloitte and ISCA, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In recognition of its future-focused approach to education, LSBF was honoured with the Singapore Business Review’s International Business Award in Education for two consecutive years – 2024 and 2025. These accolades reaffirm LSBF’s commitment to delivering quality, industry-aligned education that empowers aspiring professionals globally.