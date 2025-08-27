Tanoto Foundation Develops Impactful Future Leaders at Tanoto Scholars Gathering 2025

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2025 – High unemployment among educated youth and a lack of leadership readiness are significant challenges on Indonesia’s path to its “Golden Indonesia 2045” vision. Data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS) in February 2025 indicated a national open unemployment rate of 4.76%, with 7.28 million people unemployed. Alarmingly, the unemployment rate for university graduates is even higher at 5.25%. This gap highlights that academic qualifications alone are insufficient for the demands of the modern workforce and future leadership roles.

To address this, graduates need to have not only technical competence but also strong soft skills, leadership abilities, a collaborative spirit and robust social awareness, especially in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world.

Tanoto Foundation, an independent philanthropic organisation that catalyses systems change in education and healthcare founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981, is committed to nurturing university graduates to become impactful future leaders through its flagship TELADAN (Transforming Education to Produce Future Leaders) Programme. The TELADAN Programme provides scholarships to undergraduate students from 10 partner universities in Indonesia. What distinguishes the TELADAN Programme is its structured leadership training provided to its recipients, known as Tanoto Scholars, from their second to eighth semesters to enhance their leadership and soft skills.

Tanoto Scholars Gathering 2025: To Learn and To Lead

A key component of the TELADAN Programme is the Tanoto Scholars Gathering (TSG), an annual forum that brings together Tanoto Scholars from across Indonesia to learn, network and strengthen their leadership capabilities. This year’s TSG was held from July 24 – 26, 2025 at the RAPP Complex in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau. The event was attended by 291 Tanoto Scholars from 10 partner universities: IPB University, Diponegoro University, Gadjah Mada University, Brawijaya University, Universitas Indonesia, University of North Sumatra, Bandung Institute of Technology, Hasanuddin University, Mulawarman University, Riau University, and Andalas University. Through the theme, “Learn & Lead: Becoming the Champion of Good”, Tanoto Scholars were encouraged to embody impactful and sustainable leadership.

Benny Lee, CEO of Tanoto Foundation, stated that the TSG aims to shape scholars into role models. “The core value we instil is that every Tanoto Scholar must be a role model for doing good. This philosophy of creating a positive impact is a legacy from our founders, Mr. Sukanto Tanoto and Mrs. Tinah Bingei Tanoto,” he said at the opening ceremony. “As future leaders, Tanoto Scholars must not only be examples but also lead others to do good. They have a responsibility to bring progress to society.”

Eduward Ginting, Chief Operating Officer of RAPP, who also opened the event, urged the scholars to become impactful leaders. “You are champions selected through a rigorous process. As chosen students, you must create an impact not only in your immediate surroundings but also on a broader scale for Indonesia,” said Eduward.

During her session at the start of TSG 2025, Veronica Tan, Deputy Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, emphasised the importance of a positive mindset. “You must feed yourselves with things that build you up. Surround yourselves with a positive environment and supportive people,” she advised. “Intellect is important, but conscience is even more so. A sharp mind without a good character is useless. Therefore, be leaders with a conscience who bring positive impact to others”.

In his session, Professor Brian Yuliarto, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, called the university years a “golden time” for building networks, character and life vision. He shared 12 characters for success, including strong desire, self-belief, specialised knowledge, imagination and persistence. “We need smart people who produce breakthroughs that change the quality of life for society. They must be not just competent, but also relevant and contributive,” he concluded.

Adding another perspective, Angkie Yudistia, CEO of Thisable Enterprise, shared her inspiring journey of creating opportunities amid challenges. She recounted how losing her hearing at a young age motivated her to rise up and become a sociopreneur. Angkie urged the scholars to become future leaders who possess empathy, self-awareness and a strong commitment to equality and collaboration.

The TSG 2025 activities were designed to be immersive. Scholars participated in an industrial visit to a business group of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) – also founded by Sukanto Tanoto – to learn firsthand how a sustainable business is built and developed. They also engaged in an experiential leadership workshop and outbound activities to hone their teamwork, quick decision-making, and problem-solving skills. The overall goal is to equip Tanoto Scholars with relevant soft skills and a leadership mindset, preparing them to create a positive impact in any field they enter.

A Model for Leadership Development: The TELADAN Programme

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment, Tanoto Foundation’s TELADAN Programme offers a holistic leadership development model for students at its partner universities in Indonesia. This comprehensive scholarship goes beyond financial aid by providing structured training to build critical soft skills. The programme also provides support for its scholars to participate in international competitions, internships, and research projects.

Upon graduation, scholars join the global Tanoto Foundation alumni network, which spans across Indonesia and the world. Since 2006, the foundation’s scholarship programmes have benefited 8,559 students as of 2024.

About Tanoto Foundation

At Tanoto Foundation, we unlock human potential, help communities thrive, and create lasting impact. Founded in 1981 by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto, we are an independent family foundation that believes in providing every person with the opportunity to realise his or her full potential. To do so, we catalyse systems change in education and healthcare. Our approach is impact-first, collaborative and evidence-based. We invest for the long term and strive to develop leaders who can drive sustained, positive outcomes.