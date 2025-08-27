TESSAN to Unveil a New Vision for Power Connection, Challenging Industry Conventions at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TESSAN, a global innovator in travel charging solutions, today announced its highly anticipated return to IFA 2025. The brand is set to occupy Hall 2.2, Booth 186, where it will unveil a new ecosystem of charging solutions and a bold brand vision poised to redefine the relationship between people, power, and the planet. This year, TESSAN is moving beyond simple hardware to address the fundamental compromises that have long defined the personal power industry.



Meet TESSAN at IFA 2025

For years, the daily ritual of charging has been a source of universal frustration. Tech-savvy professionals and global travelers have been forced to navigate a world of inconvenience: juggling a heavy bag of disparate power bricks, wrestling with a tangled mess of cables, and facing the constant anxiety of outlet compatibility in a new country. At IFA 2025, TESSAN will argue that this era of compromise is over.

“The industry has been in a race for bigger numbers, but it has often overlooked the human experience,” said Alex, CEO of TESSAN. “We’ve taken a step back to ask a more fundamental question: how can we make power feel seamless, intuitive, and truly integrated into our lives? What we are bringing to Berlin is not just an iteration on existing technology; it’s a re-imagination of what personal power should feel like. We believe it should be empowering, not burdensome.”

Instead of a traditional product-centric showcase, TESSAN will transform its booth into an interactive “Innovation Hub.” This space is designed to be a conversation starter, inviting attendees to experience the brand’s new direction firsthand. Visitors will get an exclusive first look at:

A “One-for-All” Travel Power Solution: TESSAN will preview a flagship device that promises to consolidate an entire collection of chargers—for laptops, phones, tablets, and more—into a single, elegant unit. The focus is on delivering uncompromising performance without the clutter, a direct answer to the needs of the modern digital nomad and business traveler.

The Next Generation of Portable Power: The company will also introduce a new line of intelligent power banks designed to solve the chronic “cable chaos” problem. With clever, integrated designs and a focus on minimalist aesthetics, these devices are crafted for the on-the-go professional who values both form and function.

The Future, Co-Created: In a rare move for a hardware brand, TESSAN will be showcasing a range of exclusive concept products that are still in the development pipeline. The company is actively inviting industry experts, journalists, and everyday users to provide direct feedback that will shape the final design and feature set of these future products, turning a static product display into a live, collaborative R&D session.

Beyond its hardware innovations, TESSAN will use its platform at IFA to unveil two major brand initiatives that underscore a new chapter of purpose-driven growth. The first, the “Charging the Future” campaign, demonstrates the brand’s deep commitment to sustainability, established through key partnerships with environmental leaders One Tree Planted and Climate Partner. Complementing this environmental pledge is the official launch of the “100 TESSAN Travellers” global campaign—an ambitious initiative designed to invest in the authentic human stories that define modern exploration.

“The connection of power is truly global. It fuels our work, our passions, and the journeys that define us,” Alex added. “At IFA, we will show the world how TESSAN is making that power smarter, more responsible, and more inspiring.”

TESSAN is extending a formal invitation to all media representatives and industry professionals to visit Hall 2.2, Booth 186 for a private demonstration and they also invited their partners to join them for the Traveler’s Night cocktail vip reception held at the Berlin ORANGERIE CHARLOTTENBURG in Germany on the evening of September 5th.

TESSAN is a global brand specializing in charging solutions for home and travel. Its main products include universal travel adapters，digital charging power strips , multifunctional wall outlets, and smart home devices. TESSAN lives by the mantra: “The Journey Begins at Home.” With a commitment to simplicity, efficiency, and safety, TESSAN products enhance connectivity and convenience for users worldwide, powering your journey from home to every destination.

