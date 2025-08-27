Train with intention and perform with purpose: Suunto introduces the Race 2 and Wing 2

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Suunto announces the new Suunto Race 2, the latest edition of its flagship performance GPS watch, redesigned for upgraded wearability, functionality, and future scalability while retaining the trusted tools athletes rely on. The Suunto Wing 2 is a second-generation open-ear bone conduction headphone that lets users stay alert to their surroundings while enjoying audio and receiving real-time voice feedback directly from the Race 2. Together, this powerful duo empowers athletes and adventurers to train smarter, feel stronger, and stay safer.



The Race 2 and Wing 2 are the ultimate training duo for adventurers.

Suunto Race 2: Designed for the driven

Suunto Race 2 builds on the original Race, refining what athletes value most while advancing design and performance. Created for those who train daily—chasing summits, preparing for races, or fitting workouts into everyday life—the Race 2 features a larger, brighter AMOLED display in a lighter, slimmer body, extended battery life, free offline maps, and smart training tools, empowering athletes to elevate performance and make every workout more effective.

Lightweight design meets powerful display.

The upgraded 1.5-inch AMOLED display delivers ultra-high resolution, sharp detail, and crystal-clear visuals. With a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, it remains readable in direct sunlight. LTPO technology allows the screen to drop to 1 Hz in Always-On mode, conserving battery while keeping key metrics visible. Despite the larger display, the watch is lighter and slimmer than ever, weighing 65g in titanium and 75g in stainless steel, and housed in a 49mm case that is only 12.5mm thick. A narrower bezel further expands the view, creating a more immersive experience.

Endurance supports exploration.

Race 2 offers up to 55 hours of continuous GPS tracking in full-performance mode using dual-band GNSS, providing highly accurate positioning essential for trail running. This endurance is enough to support ultra events ranging from 168 km to 200 km. Beyond GPS usage, the watch lasts up to 16 days with continuous 24/7 heart rate tracking enabled, giving users the freedom to train and live without constant charging.

Navigation elevates safety.

Users can download offline maps directly via the Suunto app, enabling full navigation without a phone or network. This boosts safety on remote trails with clear terrain details and real-time progress tracking. Specialized ClimbGuidance provides elevation insights to help pace uphill and downhill sections, ensuring smarter energy management.

Intelligence drives performance.

With over 115 sport modes, Race 2 supports trail running, cycling, swimming, skiing, and more. Athletes gain access to outdoor tools such as weather alerts, sunrise/sunset notifications, heatmaps, and a built-in compass. The evolving Suunto Coach offers personalized, data-driven training guidance, while recovery tracking, pacing, and nutrition reminders, and the ZoneSense system help optimize readiness and prevent overtraining.

Suunto Wing 2: Awareness and audio for every session

Built for endurance.

Wing 2 is designed to support the longest training sessions, with up to 12 hours of continuous playback and a total of 36 hours using the included power bank—enough for multi-day or overnight adventures. When time is short, fast charging provides three hours from 10 minutes. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, Wing 2 ensures a fast, stable connection in any environment for seamless audio wherever users go.

Crafted for performance

A specially designed metal filter further reduces wind noise at speeds up to 30 km/h, making Wing 2 perfect for cycling, running, or any outdoor activity. Whether speeding down trails or navigating busy streets, Wing 2 ensures voices come through clear and natural to the person on the other end. Direct connection with the Race 2 allows real-time voice feedback on pace, heart rate, and key metrics. Head movement control enable quick adjustments with simple head movements, and dual noise-reducing microphones ensure clear calls.

Engineered for the wild

Smart LED safety lights built into the frame improve visibility in low light and can be customized via the app. Waterproof and dustproof, the Wing 2 withstands all-weather conditions. With USB-C fast charging and extended battery options, it’s built for any adventure.

Availability and Pricing

The Suunto Race 2 will be available starting September 16, 2025, with:

Stainless steel: AU $899 / NZ $1,049

/ NZ Premium titanium edition: AU $999 / NZ $1,159

The Suunto Wing 2 headphones will also be available from September 16, 2025, at AU $299 / NZ $349.

Products can be purchased at suunto.com, the Suunto Amazon store, and select retail partners.

About Suunto

We stand for adventure. Pioneering exploration has been in our DNA since 1936, when Finnish orienteer Tuomas Vohlonen developed a more accurate compass. Today, Suunto is at the forefront of design and innovation for sports watches, dive computers, compasses, and digital services used by adventurers all over the globe. We are proud that Suunto products can take a beating but are also designed with an everyday aesthetic that reflects our Nordic identity.

Media Contact

Bella Liu

ANZ Marketing Manager

bella.liu@suunto.com