Turnitin Expands Capabilities Amid Rising Threats Posed by AI Bypassers

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Turnitin , a leading provider of technology solutions in academic integrity, announced that its existing AI writing detection capabilities now include AI bypasser detection*, designed to help educators detect text that may have been intentionally modified by AI humanizer tools. These latest updates further ensure that Turnitin keeps pace with the evolving LLM landscape.

The past two years has seen a rise in AI bypasser tools, or “humanizers,” which allow students to disguise AI-generated text as human-written, evading detection by both teachers and AI tools. The easy availability of these tools poses a growing threat to academic integrity, shifting students’ focus from merely using AI to actively concealing it, making it harder for educators to verify the originality of submitted work and negatively impacting a student’s learning experience.

The new bypasser detection capability is integrated seamlessly with Turnitin’s overall AI writing detection capabilities. When AI writing detection is enabled, educators can automatically check submissions for likely AI-generated content as well as content that may have been further modified by leading bypassers without the need for additional integrations or outside tools that could pose data or security risks. Turnitin’s AI bypasser detection enables educators to uphold academic integrity detecting AI-generated content even if it’s been modified by bypassers, with the sole aim of evading detection.

“While cheating has always been a concern of educators, with the rise of AI, there has been a new category formed of cheating providers. These companies exist to profit from students’ misuse of AI by providing free and easy access to humanizers to conceal AI-generated content,” said Annie Chechitelli, chief product officer, Turnitin. “In service of our ongoing commitment to AI writing transparency, we’ve updated our software to detect leading AI bypasser modifications so educators can uphold academic integrity against this emerging challenge.”

AI presents exciting potential to enhance education, but its misuse, particularly through the emergence of AI bypassers, presents real challenges to learning and academic integrity. These bypassers undermine the educational process by working against genuine learning, eroding trust between educators and students, and diminishing the educator’s ability to confidently ensure students understand the course material.

Turnitin’s AI bypasser detection is now available as part of Turnitin’s AI writing detection capabilities within the Turnitin Originality** add-on & AI capabilities add-on for iThenticate 2.0 customers.

This launch follows the recent introduction of Turnitin Clarity and a rearchitected Turnitin Feedback Studio (TFS) demonstrating Turnitin’s commitment to innovation and delivering a comprehensive solution to help educators and administrators.

* The AI bypasser feature has been trained and tested to support interactions in English only.

** AI writing detection is available when licensing Turnitin Originality.

