ACROBiosystems and DAAN Biotherapeutics Sign Strategic MOU for the Development of Precision Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ACROBiosystems, a global biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating the drug development process through innovative tools and solutions, announced that it has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DAAN Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech focused on precision immuno-oncology therapeutics.

Through this agreement, the two companies will establish a multi-faceted collaboration framework including stable supply of high-performance bioreagents, technical cooperation for immuno-oncology drug development, and joint research and data sharing. This partnership aims to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of precision immunotherapies.

ACROBiosystems’ main products and services include recombinant proteins, kits, antibodies, and scientific services. The company addresses critical challenges in cell and gene therapy (CGT) through its Resilient Supply™, which provides high-quality GMP-grade raw materials and quality control (QC) testing solutions with enhanced flexibility and regulatory compliance. Its GMP Manufacturing Base—featuring a smart modular design and dual ISO 9001/GMP certification—ensures agile production of cytokines, activation antibodies, nucleases, and matrix proteins for large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing. ACROBiosystems offers end-to-end support from development to commercialization, maintaining audit-ready compliance with global standards to mitigate supply chain risks and accelerate CGT innovation.

DAAN Biotherapeutics is gaining recognition as a clinical-stage biotech developing a proprietary precision immune-modulation platform that selectively activates T cells within the tumor microenvironment. By finely tuning the activation threshold of T cells, this next-generation immune-modulation technology is designed to overcome the toxicity and therapeutic resistance issues of conventional immunotherapies caused by non-specific stimulation, thereby enhancing efficacy while minimizing adverse effects.

The company is also expanding the applications of its platform to autoimmune and rare diseases. Its lead pipeline has completed preclinical development and is preparing for entry into global clinical trials.

Byoung Chul Cho, CEO of DAAN Biotherapeutics, commented, “ACROBiosystems is a trusted partner with a quality-focused philosophy and technological innovation capabilities. This collaboration will not only enhance our efficiency in transitioning from preclinical to clinical development but also accelerate our entry into global clinical trials.”

Yong Chan Cho, Country Manager of ACROBiosystems Korea, added, “This collaboration with DAAN Biotherapeutics, which possesses unparalleled technological expertise in the field of immuno-oncology, marks a highly meaningful strategic milestone. We expect this partnership to generate positive synergies not only in precision therapeutics but also across the broader Korean biotech industry.”

ACROBiosystems Group

ACROBiosystems Group, founded in 2010 and listed in 2021, is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and maintains offices, R&D centers, and production bases in over 10 different cities within the United States, Switzerland, England and Germany. ACROBiosystems Group has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world’s top pharmaceutical enterprises, including Pfizer, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson, and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

Through the continuous development of new technologies and products, ACROBiosystems Group creates value for the global pharmaceutical industry and actively empowers our partners. The company is dedicated to accelerating the drug development process, including targeted therapies, immunotherapeutic drugs, and its clinical applications, and contributes to global health.

DAAN Biotherapeutics

DAAN Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision TCR-T cell therapies targeting drug-resistant EGFR-mutant cancers. Founded in 2021 by Dr. Byoung Chul Cho of Yonsei Cancer Center (currently CEO), DAAN has established a unique therapeutic strategy based on its proprietary immune-modulation platform that precisely activates T cells within the tumor microenvironment. Its lead pipeline has completed preclinical development and is preparing for global clinical trials, while the platform’s applications are being expanded to autoimmune and rare diseases. DAAN has recently raised over KRW 28 billion in cumulative funding through Series A financing and is actively participating in Korea’s National New Drug Development Program and other government technology commercialization initiatives.