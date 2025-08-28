Bybit EU Adopts Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance Platform to Reinforce Compliance with MiCAR

Institutional-grade technology will enhance the integrity of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange

Surveillance platform combines advanced pattern analytics with comprehensive market data to meet MiCAR obligations

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume in the world, today announced it has adopted Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform to reinforce the company’s ability to prevent and detect market abuse across its European markets.

Operating under the company’s Bybit EU entity, the technology helps ensure ongoing compliance with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), which compels digital asset exchanges to implement rigorous surveillance and reporting requirements. The modular and flexible architecture of Nasdaq’s surveillance platform will support Bybit EU’s ongoing expansion, enabling rapid compliance with local regulatory obligations.

“This agreement demonstrates our commitment to providing secure, transparent, and fully compliant digital asset trading as we continue to grow our business,” said Mazurka Zeng, Managing Director and CEO of Bybit EU. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with Nasdaq, whose innovative technology and unparalleled surveillance expertise, help safeguard the resilience and integrity of our marketplace.”

“MiCAR is driving a step change in investor protection across digital asset markets, but many compliance programs are still failing to match the level of investor protection offered by traditional markets,” added Ed Probst, Head of Regulatory Technology at Nasdaq. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with Bybit EU, who recognize the benefits of incorporating comprehensive market data into its surveillance framework to protect against critical threat scenarios. We look forward to building on this relationship and remain committed to advancing trust and resilience across the digital asset ecosystem.”

Building trust in digital markets

Nasdaq Market Surveillance is the most widely used market surveillance technology globally, serving over 50 exchanges and 20 international regulators, helping to maintain the integrity of marketplaces around the world. The platform incorporates tailored features and alerts for crypto markets alongside sophisticated algorithms developed over 30 years of experience. It also benefits from Nasdaq’s ongoing investment in both R&D and the underlying technology infrastructure to define industry best practice and maintain compliance with evolving global regulations.

The platform offers access to comprehensive order book data to support real-time decision-making, which is emerging as a critical frontier to prevent and detect market abuse in crypto markets. While certain behavioral indicators can signal potential manipulation, prevention requires exchanges to combine pattern-recognition algorithms with comprehensive market data, overlaid with alerts tailored to specific mechanics of each market. It helps significantly reduce false positives and detect cross-market manipulation, timing-based violations, layering & spoofing, liquidity exploitation and currency & commodity manipulation. Additional functionality includes:

Real-time, 24/7 monitoring of over 60 billion crypto transactions per day

Integrated control framework with data quality reporting, audit, and case management

Ability to monitor currency pairs trading and fractional volumes trading

Availability of all historical market data including full-depth order book visual replay and reconstruction

SaaS-deployed to enable regular product upgrades and enhancements

Around the world, Nasdaq’s technology is used by 97% of global systematically important banks, half of the world’s top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,800+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com .

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is the newly established European entity, dedicated to serving clients across the European Economic Area (EEA”*” except Malta) via the Bybit.eu platform. Operated by Bybit EU GmbH, a licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), Bybit EU delivers fully regulated services, including crypto custody, exchange, and rewards products and more, in full compliance with European regulations for investor protection and market integrity.

Bybit EU GmbH is a licensed Crypto-Asset-Service Provider under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), authorized to offer the following services to residents of the European Economic Area (except Malta):

providing custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

providing transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice. www.bybit.eu

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “enable” and “can” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefits of Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance technology solution. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.