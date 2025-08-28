Celaid Therapeutics have executed a collaborative research agreement with AGC on Expansion and Functional Evaluation of iPSC-HSPCs

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Celaid Therapeutics Inc. (“Celaid”) have executed a collaborative research agreement with AGC Inc. (“AGC”) to advance iPS cell-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (iPSC-HSPCs). The collaboration aims to combine Celaid’s proprietary platform of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) expansion technology with AGC’s iPSC technology to accelerate robust and scalable expansion of iPSC-HSPCs.

In this project, Celaid’s human HSC expansion technology will be applied to AGC’s iPSC-HSPCs. The functionality of the expanded cells will be evaluated through in vitro experiments and in vivo animal transplantation. Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to demonstrate a method for large-scale expansion of high-quality iPSC-HSPCs – addressing key manufacturing challenges in the development of iPSC-derived blood and immune cell therapies.

“We are excited to partner with AGC to leverage and combine cutting-edge stem cell technologies to drive future breakthroughs,” stated Nobuyuki Arakawa, President and CEO of Celaid. “This collaboration represents a significant step toward resolving the key challenges in the clinical manufacturing of iPSC-derived hematopoietic and immune cell therapy products.”

About Celaid Therapeutics Inc.

Celaid Therapeutics Inc. is a startup born out of the University of Tokyo and University of Tsukuba with proprietary technology for selective ex vivo HSC expansion. By safely and efficiently expanding human HSCs, Celaid aims to provide the next generation of cell and gene therapy products for cell therapy targeting hematologic disease, ex vivo HSC gene therapy for genetic disorders, and angiogenesis for ischemic diseases.

About AGC

AGC Inc. is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive, and display glass, chemicals, ceramics, and other high-tech materials and components. Based on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The AGC Group employs some 56,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of approximately 2.0 trillion Japanese yen through business in about 30 countries.