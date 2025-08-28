Cheche Announces Roadmap Featuring New Global Digital Initiatives Across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCG) (“Cheche” or the “Company”), China’s leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced the launch of two forward-looking initiatives intended to fully integrate China’s strengths in smart, connected new energy vehicles (NEVs) and collaborate with partners to navigate the global landscape of next-generation data-driven automotive innovation with AI-Driven Intelligent Insurance Tool and Fintech Solution for Automakers Abroad.

In the first half of 2025, the number of Cheche’s NEV insurance policies exceeded 810,000, representing a year-over-year increase of 135.5%, while total written premiums reached RMB 2.6 billion, up 150.6% from the prior-year period. As one of the Cheche’s fastest-growing and most promising core businesses, the Company continues to strengthen partnerships with NEV makers and expand its insurance operations, with the expectation of serving approximately 30%–40% of China’s NEV market over the next three to five years.

These initiatives are expected to validate and refine China’s mature NEV digital pricing models in global markets, promote alignment in international insurance standards, and empower the ecosystem-wide globalization of China’s automotive industry through multiple collaborative models.

Cheche is collaborating with insurance companies and OEMs to jointly develop an anti-fraud claims system tailored for intelligent driving scenarios. This system analyzes vehicle driving data to enhance the accuracy of determining liability and supports insurers with intelligent claims processing. The Company is positioning itself to be the digital backbone connecting autonomous vehicle platforms, insurance companies, and vehicle owners.

“The launch of these initiatives marks a pivotal moment for our Company and for China’s automotive industry as a whole. By combining our AI-Driven Intelligent Insurance Tool with the Fintech Solution that supports Chinese automakers expanding internationally, we are positioning ourselves to be the digital cornerstone linking global automakers, insurers, and vehicle owners,” said Lei Zhang, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Cheche Group.

“Partnering with leading OEMs to innovate new digital solutions will not only improve claims accuracy and efficiency but also set new benchmarks for global insurance innovation. As China’s NEV fleet scales and our international roadmap begins to extend across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, we see a tremendous opportunity to redefine how insurance integrates with next-generation mobility, while strengthening our leadership in intelligent insurance and fintech.”

Over the next three to five years, China’s NEV fleet is expected to reach 80-100 million units. Based on an industry-average estimated claim rate of approximately 30%, our claims services will cover around 30 million NEVs. This vast market opportunity is projected to contribute 300-500 million RMB in AI-driven solutions and services, significantly improving the company’s financial and operational structure.

The company has announced plans to expand into international markets in Q4 2025. It has formed partnerships with several automotive brands that are strategically focused on overseas growth, and together they have developed a detailed roadmap covering the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and Latin America. This strategic move marks a key milestone in Cheche’s global expansion blueprint and will further strengthen the company’s leadership in data-driven insurance and fintech. It will enable automakers, insurers, and vehicle owners to benefit from more efficient and innovative solutions and also help boost the sales volume of Chinese automakers in overseas markets. The Company expects its overseas business to serve as a key growth engine beginning in 2026.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding existing and new partnerships and customer relationships, projections, estimation, and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, and its ability to source and retain talent, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

About Cheche Group Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Cheche is a leading auto insurance technology platform with a nationwide network of around 101 branches licensed to distribute insurance policies across 25 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China. Capitalizing on its leading position in auto insurance transaction services, Cheche has evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform that offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions in China. Learn more at https://www.chechegroup.com/en.

