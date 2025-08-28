DSC® Launches DREAMCELL® VELO at The Materials Show: Redefining Speed, Agility, & Energy Return

DREAMCELL® VELO is the Lightest, Fastest, Most Responsive Poured PU Insole Technology for Performance Footwear

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DSC®, a global leader in high-performance foam innovation, introduces DREAMCELL® VELO, an ultra-lightweight, poured polyurethane (PU) insole technology engineered to give athletes a powerful edge in speed, agility, and explosive energy return. Debuting at The Materials Show, DREAMCELL® VELO uniquely outperforms traditional poured PU insoles with its ultra lightweight and low compression set engineered to preserve energy transfer, run after run, and game after game.



“DSC® continues to push boundaries with its 80 years of innovation, designing DREAMCELL® VELO to deliver explosive energy return without the weight penalty, because with sports that require agility and speed, such as basketball and running, every gram and every inch matters,” said Mei-Fen Wei, Chief Operating Officer of DSC®. “What I love about this technology is that our direct-pour process not only achieves that performance edge but also creates almost zero material waste. DREAMCELL® VELO is the lightest poured PU insole technology we have ever developed for elite athletes.”

Built for athletes who demand both high performance and sustainability, DREAMCELL® VELO’s sport-smart design offers an ideal speed-to-comfort ratio — empowering fast, dynamic movement without sacrificing durability or comfort.

At The Materials Show in Portland and Boston, DSC® will also showcase its renowned DURAPONTEX® N-Series — a supercritical fluid foaming technology delivering 60-70% resilience for ultra-high rebound performance. Visitors can participate in a live rebound test featuring both DREAMCELL® VELO and DURAPONTEX® N-Series to experience the performance innovation firsthand.

For customers interested in samples of DREAMCELL® VELO, please contact DSC, here: https://dahsheng.com/contact/

For 80 years since its founding in 1945, Dahsheng Company (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation for the sports industries. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DREAMCELL® and DURAPONTEX®, DSC® partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.

Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about DSC® and its commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.

Media Contact:

Erin Patterson

t: +1-323-422-0274

e: erin.patterson@writetheskycomms.com