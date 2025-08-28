GoChengdu: Together at TWG 2025: Young Athletes Weaving a Global Tale of Friendship

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of August 17, The World Games 2025 Chengdu (TWG 2025) concluded successfully at the Chengdu International Friendship Pavilion of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu. Accompanied by a children’s choir performing “Auld Lang Syne”, the main flame—blending water and fire—was extinguished, and fireworks soared into the sky, letting the most unforgettable friendships shine in everyone’s hearts. Both on and off the field, Chengdu brought international friendship to life through vivid, heartfelt stories.

At TWG 2025, heroism was not measured by victory alone. Italian wheelchair fencer Visconti stood up from his wheelchair to complete the full course at the opening ceremony, earning a standing ovation from the audience. Even without winning a medal, Chinese spectators warmly applauded his courage. “The smiles and gazes of everyone here moved me; this is the greatest reward I’ve gained in Chengdu,” he said, visibly moved.

The warmth of friendship was everywhere. On August 9, Thai soft hockey player Alexandra Carlbom celebrated her 20th birthday after a match, moved as the entire audience sang “Happy Birthday” for her. “This is my first birthday in China. The surprise completely took me by surprise and made me so happy—I almost cried. It was all so wonderful,” she said.

Off the field, friendship extended throughout Chengdu’s streets and alleys. Pakistani journalist Shafique Muhammad, while visiting Luodai Ancient Town, lost his luggage key and was given a new lock by staff—a kindness so touching that he made a photo of the town his social media avatar to commemorate this. French reporter TOMASI Filippo received a handwritten French greeting card from staff, and over more than ten days of thoughtful support, the two forged a deep friendship.



A handwritten French greeting card by staff member Duan Haisuan to a French journalist

The medals of TWG 2025 also conveyed friendship. Designed with the idea of “bringing friendship home,” each medal contained a detachable pin that athletes could give to someone special. International athletes marveled, saying, “This medal is truly amazing!”

From the fireworks of the “Tree of Friendship” to the shareable medals, from applause in the arenas to acts of kindness on the streets, TWG 2025 Chengdu elevated friendship beyond competition, creating bonds that connected the world and sending every participant home with the warmth of Chengdu.