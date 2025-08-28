Henan Tourism Promotion in South Korea Successfully Concludes

Creating a New Bridge for Cultural Exchange Between China and South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From August 18 to 22, 2025, the Henan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism presented its “Light of Culture” online exhibition and promotional showcase in Seoul, drawing strong participation from South Korean audiences. Visitors explored the rich cultural assets of Henan Province, gaining a deeper appreciation for the welcoming spirit of international cultural exchange.

The promotion featured both digital engagement and in-person activations. In partnership with CHINALAB, a leading South Korean online platform, the Henan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism launched an interactive online exhibition that drew more than one million visits and generated strong feedback. The initiative significantly expanded awareness of Henan’s cultural offerings among South Korean audiences.

Complementing the digital campaign, the in-person program was staged in Seoul’s vibrant Hongdae district. Local cafés, including FLO-LOUNGE Flowercafe, showcased scenes and traditions from Central China, inviting guests to enjoy coffee in an atmosphere that reflected Henan’s cultural heritage. A branded coffee truck became a popular destination, offering more than a thousand complimentary beverages and promotional items, while creating an interactive setting where visitors could enjoy coffee while discovering all that Henan has to offer. The event provided an innovative way to connect Henan’s heritage with everyday life in Seoul.

The initiative successfully created a new platform for cultural exchange between China and South Korea, giving audiences in South Korea an authentic introduction to Henan’s cultural landscape while strengthening connections for future collaboration.

The event received coverage from major South Korean outlets, including The Korea JoongAng Daily and the travel magazine GUIDE ME.