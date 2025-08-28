Jinchang Power Supply Company’s “Electricity Stewards” Offer On-Site Solutions to Solve Enterprise Challenges

JINCHANG, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Shi Weilong and Liu Xuebin, staff members of State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company, visited Jinchang Baye Hengtong Concrete Co., Ltd. to conduct electrical equipment inspection and energy efficiency diagnosis services. They thoughtfully reminded the enterprise manager: “Please check the distribution room regularly and pay close attention to the transformer operating status. Feel free to contact us with any electricity usage issues.”

Sun Jun, General Manager of Jinchang Baye Hengtong Concrete Co., Ltd., said that he now checks the enterprise’s electricity consumption analysis on the “State Grid Online” app every day. “Look at this electricity cost trend chart,” he said with a smile. “The average monthly electricity bill is now over 10,000 yuan less than before! The service from the power supply company truly hits the mark for us.”

When Shi Weilong and Liu Xuebin first visited in late autumn last year, Sun Jun was puzzled over a stack of electricity bills. The bills showed a “power factor of 0.75,” indicating inefficient electricity usage that incurred high monthly penalty fees, yet the equipment seemed to be running normally, and the root cause remained elusive.

Instead of jumping to conclusions, Liu Xuebin went directly to the production workshop and used an infrared thermometer to scan each motor one by one. Subsequently, with the cooperation of the plant electrician, they entered the distribution room for a detailed inspection. The diagnosis revealed severe oxidation of the capacitor cabinet contactor points, causing slow response, excessive no-load current in three motors, and the capacitor capacity had nearly halved. Liu Xuebin explained vividly: “The equipment’s electricity consumption fluctuates greatly, and the capacitor cabinet can’t adjust in time, just like a person breathing unevenly—it’s inevitably more strenuous.”

The next day, Shi Weilong and Liu Xuebin returned with a transformation plan. Addressing the enterprise’s concerns about affecting production, they clearly stated: “We will work during nighttime production breaks, running wiring during the day and replacing the cabinet after midnight, ensuring no disruption to normal production.” The capacitor cabinet upgrade was completed smoothly in just three days.

A month later, the electricity bill showed the power factor had improved to 0.98, reducing electricity costs by 18,000 yuan compared to the previous period. The company accountant excitedly ran into the workshop with the bill to share the news. Sun Jun repeatedly verified the data and exclaimed happily: “What we save is what we earn! The power supply company are truly our ‘Electricity Stewards’!”

This initiative is a snapshot of State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company’s ongoing efforts to optimize the power business environment and promote service quality and efficiency. By offering proactive visits, energy efficiency diagnoses, and technical upgrades, the company helps enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency, providing robust support for high-quality electricity usage.