HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JuCoin, the world’s first service-driven cryptocurrency exchange, announced significant progress in its Vietnam market expansion following productive discussions with senior Vietnamese government officials, including representatives from the Vietnam Internet Association and the Ministry of Information and Communications.



JuCoin Advances Vietnam Market Entry Through Strategic Government Discussions

The meetings, led by JuCoin’s Chief Product Officer and Head of Marketing and Branding, focused on presenting JuCoin’s comprehensive blockchain infrastructure solutions and exploring pathways for compliant crypto exchange operations within Vietnam’s evolving regulatory landscape.



JuCoin Leadership Holds High-Level Discussions with the Vietnamese Government.

Strategic Infrastructure Presentation

During the discussions, JuCoin outlined its white-label exchange technology architecture and demonstrated how its service-driven platform could support Vietnam’s digital economy development goals. The presentation highlighted JuCoin’s proven track record serving over 50 million users globally and its comprehensive ecosystem including JuChain Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure.

“Vietnam represents one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic digital economies, with tremendous potential for blockchain innovation,” said JuCoin’s Chief Protocol Officer. “Our discussions with Vietnamese officials have been extremely productive, focusing on how JuCoin’s infrastructure can contribute to the country’s fintech development while maintaining full regulatory compliance.”

Vietnamese officials, including representatives working closely with Vu Hoang Lien, Chairman of the Vietnam Internet Association, provided positive feedback on JuCoin’s technological approach and offered constructive guidance on adapting the platform to serve Vietnamese market needs effectively.

Comprehensive Regulatory Approach

The discussions emphasized JuCoin’s commitment to working within Vietnam’s regulatory framework, with particular attention to:

Compliance Infrastructure: JuCoin’s white-label technology includes built-in compliance tools designed to meet local regulatory requirements

JuCoin’s white-label technology includes built-in compliance tools designed to meet local regulatory requirements Economic Benefits: Presentation of how blockchain infrastructure can support Vietnam’s digital transformation goals

Presentation of how blockchain infrastructure can support digital transformation goals Technology Transfer: Opportunities for knowledge sharing and local capacity building in blockchain technologies

Opportunities for knowledge sharing and local capacity building in blockchain technologies Risk Management: Robust security protocols and user protection mechanisms aligned with Vietnamese financial regulations

“We’re approaching the Vietnamese market with deep respect for local regulations and a genuine desire to contribute positively to the country’s digital economy,” explained JuCoin’s Head of Marketing and Branding. “Our white-label solutions are designed to be flexible and compliant with diverse regulatory environments.”

Expanded Government Engagement

Following the positive initial reception, JuCoin subsequently presented to additional Vietnamese government departments, including:

Ministry of Science and Technology (Deputy Minister level)

State Securities Commission representatives

Ministry of Finance officials

Additional regulatory stakeholders

These expanded discussions focused on specific implementation pathways and regulatory collaboration opportunities that could establish Vietnam as a key market for JuCoin’s Southeast Asian expansion, with officials expressing continued interest in the platform’s technological capabilities and compliance-focused approach.

Vietnam’s Blockchain Potential

Vietnam’s growing digital economy and tech-savvy population make it an attractive market for blockchain innovation. The country has shown increasing openness to cryptocurrency regulation, with recent policy developments suggesting a more structured approach to digital asset governance.

JuCoin’s entry strategy emphasizes collaboration with local authorities and compliance with emerging regulations, rather than operating in regulatory gray areas. This approach aligns with Vietnam’s stated goals of fostering fintech innovation while maintaining financial system stability.

Regional Expansion Strategy

The Vietnam discussions represent part of JuCoin’s broader Southeast Asian expansion strategy, which includes established operations in multiple regional markets and partnerships with local institutions. The company’s service-driven approach emphasizes working with regulators and local stakeholders to ensure sustainable, compliant growth.

“Southeast Asia represents the future of global crypto adoption, and Vietnam is a crucial piece of that puzzle,” noted the Chief Protocol Officer. “We’re committed to building long-term partnerships that benefit both Vietnamese users and the broader regional blockchain ecosystem.”

About JuCoin

Founded in 2013 and rebranded in 2024, JuCoin operates as the world’s first service-driven cryptocurrency exchange. The comprehensive ecosystem includes JuChain Layer 1 blockchain, JuGame entertainment, JuOne smartphones, and JuCoin Labs innovation hub, serving over 50 million users across 30+ countries.