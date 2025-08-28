Manny Halley Greenlights “True to the Game” TV Series

Series is Based on New York Times Best Selling Novel and Expands the Popular “True the Game” Franchise Beyond the Feature Film Trilogy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Manny Halley (True to the Game, Dutch, SoulMates) is expanding the popular True to the Game franchise, making a new TV series adapted from Terri Woods’ New York Times best-selling book series, that will star Sierra Capri (On My Block), Bentley Green (White Men Can’t Jump), Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day), Angell Conwell (The Young and the Restless) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Martin, Young Dylan).

True to the Game brings the electrifying love story of Gena and Quadir to the small screen. When Gena, a sharp and independent young woman, falls for Quadir, a charming and calculated kingpin, their passion ignites a dangerous game. Determined to leave the streets behind for love, Quadir soon learns that in the world of power and betrayal, walking away comes at a deadly price.

Written by Cas Sigers-Beedles, episodes will be directed by Salvatore Sclafani, Preston A. Whitmore II, Vivica A Fox, Jamal Hill, David Wolfgang and D’Angela Steed. Manny Halley is an executive producer and producing via his A Manny Halley Productions banner. Production of the series will commence this fall in Los Angeles.

Said Halley, “Extending the True to the Game franchise via episodic storytelling allows us to really go deep into the world and characters created by Terri Woods and enjoyed by millions around the world. These are charismatic and complex characters that audiences really want to spend time with and explore in authentic ways. We have a collective vision for how this series plays out that services the appetite for lovers of the franchise as well as those who will be discovering the story for the first time.”

True to the Game franchise started in 2017 with Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox, Erica Peeples, Jeremy Meeks, Andra Fuller and Malcolm David Kelley starring in the first installment directed by Preston A Whitmore II. Two more films True to the Game 2 and 3 were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively and garnered a cult following on streaming and cable. All films were produced by Halley’s Imani Media Group and distributed under Faith Media Distribution including limited theatrical releases.

Sierra Capri is represented by Independent Artists Group (IAG) and Aligned Entertainment. Bentley Green is represented by Independent Artists Group (IAG) and LBI Entertainment. Vivica A. Fox is represented by Sheila Legette Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency. Angell Cornwell is represented by Priluck Company and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.

Halley most recently completed production in Los Angeles on Lot Patrol, a comedy TV series he created with Ernest Dancy starring DeRay Davis, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tamera Kissen, Darius McCrary and comedians Skeet Carter, TK Kirkland, Alex Thomas and Tanjareen Thomas.

Manny Halley is an accomplished film and television producer, talent manager, and entertainment executive who founded and runs the multidimensional Imani Media Group, which made a name for itself in the music industry for more than two decades, working with recording artists including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole.

Halley has produced and distributed multiple films and television projects, collaborating with the likes of Netflix, Tubi, BET, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Imani MG’s film and TV distribution arm, Faith Media Distribution, has worked with AMC Theatres, Netflix, BET, and Sony Home Entertainment, distributing films such as True to the Game and its sequels. In television, he’s made scripted drama series Legacy and the crime drama Angel for BET as well as the reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, and the spinoff, Frankie and Neffe.