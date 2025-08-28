Newborn Town Achieved 40.0% Growth in 2025 H1 Revenue, Profit Attributable to the Owners of the Company Surged by 117.8%

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Newborn Town Inc., a leading global social entertainment company, released its interim results for the first half of 2025. Fueled by explosive growth in social networking and innovative businesses, alongside enhanced AI integration, the Group achieved impressive results in the first half, with total revenue increasing by 40.0% year-on-year and profit attributable to the owners of the Company surging by 117.8% year-on-year.

Regarding the performance of its business segments, the social networking segment remained the Group’s primary revenue driver. New products such as TopTop continued to perform strongly, while flagship products like MICO and YoHo maintained stable profit contributions. The innovative business saw a robust 70.5% year-on-year revenue growth, driven by quality games and social e‑commerce.

The MENA region, recognized as one of Newborn Town’s key markets, continued to unlock huge business potential for the first half. Its core social products achieved over 60% YoY growth in business scale during this period.

Robust Growth across Financial Metrics boosted by “Social + Innovation” Dual Engines

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Group achieved revenue from contracts with customers of RMB 3,181 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 40.0%. Gross profit reached RMB 1,775 million, up 55.6% year-on-year. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was RMB 489 million, reflecting an impressive 117.8% year-on-year increase. Adjusted EBITDA totaled RMB 646 million, demonstrating a 44.0% year-on-year growth.

The social networking business continued its steady expansion, generating revenue of RMB 2,834 million, up 37.0% year-on-year. In particular, the gaming-oriented social networking platform TopTop delivered exceptional results, with revenue growth exceeding 100%. Meanwhile, profits for TopTop grew by over 100% year-on-year.

Notably, TopTop’s monthly recharge amount has surpassed US$10 million for the first half, making it the company’s third product to reach this milestone. This achievement not only reflects Newborn Town’s strength in executing its core strategy of replication but also highlights the significant opportunity in cultivating a ‘bush-like’ product portfolio globally.

Revenue from the innovative business segment reached RMB 347 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 70.5%. The flagship games including Alice’s Dream: Merge Games entered a phase of long-term operation, steadily contributing to the company’s profit. Meanwhile, the social e-commerce platform, Heer Health, achieved profit growth of over 100% year-on-year, further consolidating its leading position in the HIV prevention and sexual health services sectors.

Rooted in the Middle East while Expanding Globally: MENA Market’s Business Scale Surges Over 60%

The MENA region continued to serve as a strategic market for Newborn Town and unlocked strong commercial potential in the first half of 2025. According to the announcement, the business scale from the Group’s core social networking products in the MENA region surged over 60% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, sustaining the strong growth momentum established in 2024.

This success underscores the Group’s long-term commitment to the MENA region and the effectiveness of its refined operational strategies, further reinforcing its leadership in local markets. With multiple flagship products leading their respective categories, the Group is steadily advancing toward its strategic goal of complete market penetration in the MENA region.

Newborn Town’s global business strategy continues to evolve, with its social networking business primarily focused on the MENA and SEA regions, while its quality games portfolio targets developed markets such as North America, Japan, and South Korea.

The first half of 2025 has been marked by both opportunities and challenges across global markets. In this context, Newborn Town’s steady growth highlights the foresight and resilience of its “bush-like” strategy, further demonstrating the company’s strong ability to achieve sustainable and organic growth.

Deeper AI Integration Fuels Sustainable Business Growth

In the first half of 2025, Newborn Town further integrated AI into its business operations, accelerating R&D efficiency, enhancing operational precision, and significantly improving the user experience of its social apps while optimizing the overall social ecosystem.

AI also played a vital role in strengthening the Group’s risk management system in its platforms, fostering a healthy social environment. This has a positive impact on strengthening user trust and satisfaction, improving new user acquisition, and enhancing overall user retention.

In addition to its AI integration efforts, Newborn Town has actively pursued the development of AI-powered products. In the first half of 2025, the company launched Aippy, an AI-driven no-code community that enables users to easily build websites, mini-games and other creative content, as well as interact with one another. Designed for users without programming backgrounds, Aippy is currently available on iOS.

Over the past years, Newborn Town has continued to upgrade its globalization strategy. Following the establishment of its regional headquarters in Riyadh in 2024, the Group officially opened its global headquarters in Hong Kong in June 2025.

Looking forward, by leveraging the pivotal role of its Hong Kong global headquarters, Newborn Town will collaborate closely with its global R&D and operation centers to scale its business and create positive emotional value to users worldwide.