SenseTime Announces 2025 Interim Results: Revenue Exceeded Market Expectations with Period-over-Period Growth of 36% in 1H 2025, Loss Significantly Narrowed

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SenseTime Group Inc. (“SenseTime” or the “Company”; Stock Code: 0020) announced its interim results today for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (“1H”).

In 1H 2025, SenseTime delivered results that exceeded market expectations, with total revenue increasing by 36% period-over-period to RMB 2.4 billion. Generative AI revenue maintained high growth for the third consecutive year, rising by 73%. The adjusted net loss narrowed significantly both period-over-period and quarter-over-quarter, decreasing by 50% period-over-period. Trade receivable collections reached RMB 3.2 billion, up 96% period-over-period and marking a record high. As of 1H 2025, the Group’s cash reserves amounted to RMB 13.2 billion.

In 1H 2025, the Group continued to deepen its “1+X” strategy and achieved substantive results, maintaining robust business momentum and further optimizing its structure. Under this framework, Generative AI and Computer Vision form the “1”, the Group’s core businesses and dual engines, while the “X” represents the X Businesses segment, which adopts innovation ecosystem incubation as its core strategy, focusing on four verticals: Smart Auto, Smart Healthcare, Home Robotics, and Smart Retail.

Generative AI further increased its contribution to Group revenue to 77%. The multimodal capabilities of the SenseNova large model have reached the global forefront, with applications centered on two core scenarios, productivity tools and interaction tools, rapidly enhancing penetration and customer loyalty. Among these, the “Raccoon” series represents productivity tools, offering finance, education, and public service versions, and has surpassed 3 million users. In interaction tools, SenseNova V6.5 achieved the integration of text with audio and video, with multimodal real-time interaction hours increasing by 510% within the year. The Computer Vision segment re-ignited its growth curve, leveraging a high-quality customer strategy and leading market share to improve both profitability and cash flow. As of end-June 2025, the Computer Vision segment served more than 660 customers across China and international markets, with a long-term repeat purchase customer ratio of 57%. Overseas pipelines and new orders grew significantly period-over-period in 1H 2025.

At the organizational level, SenseTime encouraged firm-wide entrepreneurship around its “1” and “X” businesses through a “Re-CoFound” organizational transition, creating a leadership structure with professionalism and diversity. Autonomous founding teams were appointed for each innovative business, enabling the “X” businesses to unlock operational vitality and capital market appeal following the strategic restructuring.

Dr. Xu Li, Chairman of the Board and CEO of SenseTime, said, “Against the backdrop of China’s State Council announcing the “AI Plus” Initiative as a key policy, SenseTime has seized the opportunity for implementation and deepened its presence across industries. With Generative AI and Computer Vision as dual engines, SenseTime will build on its leadership in Computer Vision to capture the unprecedented opportunities brought by Generative AI and to create sustained value for employees, customers, and shareholders.”

Key Highlights of the Company’s Business Operations in 1H 2025