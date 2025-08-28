State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.: Successful Launch of Intelligent Auxiliary Application for Substation Maintenance Operations

URUMQI, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 27, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. successfully launched the intelligent auxiliary scene application for substation maintenance operations. This initiative marked the first-time realization of intelligent support throughout the entire maintenance process, significantly enhancing the efficiency and quality of frontline operations. This innovation effectively addresses the limitations of the traditional maintenance model in terms of efficiency and quality, and facilitates the transition of substation maintenance from an “experience-driven” approach to a “data- and intelligence-driven” methodology, thereby providing robust support for the intelligent transformation of power grid equipment management.

With the continuous expansion of the power grid equipment scale in Xinjiang, the workload associated with daily operations—including substation maintenance, inspections, and testing—has increased significantly. To meet the evolving management requirements of power grid equipment and accelerate the development of the new power system, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. proactively undertook the “Intelligent Assistance for On-site Operations” special pilot tasks under the State Grid Artificial Intelligence initiative. The company established a dedicated team comprising business experts, artificial intelligence specialists, and resource support personnel, and implemented a closed-loop management mechanism based on monthly planning, weekly control, and daily consultation. Additionally, a systematic workflow was developed, encompassing expert database construction, intelligent agent orchestration, functional verification, and iterative upgrades.

Leveraging the PMS3.0 system and the Guangming large-scale AI model, the company successfully developed five intelligent entities: power outage planning, maintenance schemes, work ticket generation, operation card assistance, and test data analysis. These entities enable intelligent support across the entire maintenance business chain, ensuring accurate planning, comprehensive defect and hazard management, precise identification of safety risks, standardized process control, and thorough equipment evaluation.

To further enhance the intelligence and practical effectiveness of the application, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. conducted on-site investigations to identify areas for improvement, continuously refined system functionalities, and provided frontline staff with digital empowerment tools to improve operational efficiency. Since the application’s launch across three pilot units—State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. Ultra High Voltage Branch, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. Changji Power Supply Company, and State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. Hami Power Supply Company—a total of 3,082 tasks have been completed, 162 issues have been identified and resolved, and the system has undergone four rounds of iteration and optimization. Following a comprehensive evaluation, the intelligent auxiliary application has demonstrated significant performance improvements since its deployment. The time required for document preparation has been reduced by more than 50%, while the accuracy rate of content generation has exceeded 90%, resulting in substantial improvements in both safety and efficiency.

Looking ahead, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. will continue to explore new application scenarios, enhance intelligent support capabilities, and establish exemplary use cases that are both user-friendly and widely adopted, with the ultimate goal of achieving continuous quality and efficiency improvements.