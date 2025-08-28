Tencent Cloud Recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service for Third Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gartner® recently released its 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) report. Tencent Cloud was the only Chinese company named and has been recognized as a “Challenger” in the Magic Quadrant for CPaaS for the third consecutive year. In particular, Tencent Cloud secured the highest position in Ability to Execute across the Asia-Pacific region while edging closer to the Leaders quadrant in the “Completeness of Vision” dimension.

Continuous Innovation Driving Industry Leadership

Earlier, Gartner® released its Market Share: Platform as a Service, Worldwide, 2024 report, where Tencent Cloud secured the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific region for CPaaS market by revenue. This inclusion in the latest Magic Quadrant™ report further reinforces Tencent Cloud’s position as a leading global CPaaS provider, underscoring its international competitiveness in technological strength, innovation capabilities, and customer value delivery.

Comprehensive CPaaS Offerings and AI-Powered Advancements

Tencent Cloud was recognized for its deep and versatile capabilities, anchored by its industry-leading CPaaS matrices, which include key solutions such as Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), Chat, and Tencent Cloud Contact Center (TCCC). These solutions are designed to provide robust, scalable audio & video communication capabilities for a variety of industries.



Tencent Cloud CPaaS product portfolio

Tencent Cloud’s advancements in AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) have also gained notable progress. Its CPaaS products integrate AI to deliver innovations that enhance conversational AI applications, human-machine interaction, and digital transformation efforts across industries.

Tencent Real-Time Communication offers a one-stop solution for audio and video capture, processing, transmission, and cloud-based AI services. With features like millisecond-level real-time response, dual-speaker interruption handling, AI noise reduction, real-time subtitles, and robust performance in weak networks, TRTC empowers enterprises to deploy conversational AI applications with ease. The platform consistently achieves global end-to-end latency of under 300 milliseconds, ensuring seamless user experiences.

Chat supports chatbot functionality, FAQ systems, and human customer service plugins, serving over 200,000 enterprises globally. Additionally, enterprises can integrate large language models to develop AI-powered applications. Notably, Yuewen Group utilized Chat to create the virtual social app “Dreamland Island”, where users personalize AI companions for engaging, interactive reading experiences.

TCCC is transforming customer engagement with AI, integrating voice, chat, and video into a single platform for seamless, end-to-end journeys. With cutting-edge AI and end-to-end latency as low as 1 second, it enhances efficiency and provides valuable insights for smarter decisions. Built with security and compliance in mind, TCCC offers a trusted foundation for businesses to connect with customers effectively and confidently.

Tencent Cloud recently launched its AIoT 2.0 product solution, offering users out-of-the-box multimodal capabilities that combine both software and hardware. These include the voice agent TWeTalk and the video agent TWeSee, along with device access management, messaging, and full-chain audio and video communication capabilities from the AIoT foundational platform, delivering a one-stop, end-to-end service for users while also supporting the global expansion of smart hardware. Leveraging AI technologies and years of technical expertise, AIoT 2.0 has built a more intelligent, multimodal connectivity network, enabling seamless interaction between people, devices, and systems.

Tencent Cloud Continues to Strengthen Its Global Service Capabilities

Tencent Cloud, powered by its robust and reliable infrastructure network alongside advanced technological capabilities, has effectively supported users across industries such as gaming, conferencing, education, and social media. By enabling rapid scaling of communication needs, Tencent Cloud has helped clients uncover new growth opportunities across diverse countries and regions. In line with this expanding support, Tencent Cloud’s primary market is the Asia Pacific region, it has begun broadening its presence into markets outside of Asia Pacific.

TRTC has significantly enhanced its global audio & video services, achieving an impressive average end-to-end transmission latency of less than 300 milliseconds and a packet loss recovery rate exceeding 80%. These advancements ensure a smooth and ultra-low-latency experience for users worldwide. In addition, TRTC has introduced tailored audio & video solutions on its independent overseas platforms, catering to diverse scenarios such as Live, Call, Chat, and Beauty AR. These offerings provide powerful support for enterprises seeking to rapidly scale and strengthen their presence in international markets.

Chat continues to strengthen its overseas transmission network with advanced global acceleration services, delivering solutions that not only comply with international standards but also adapt to the preferences and usage habits of global users. Monthly active users (MAUs) of the platform have now surpassed 100 million globally.

Meanwhile, TCCC is fast-tracking its internationalization efforts by establishing independent overseas data centers. By utilizing a globally distributed network of nodes, TCCC offers international customer contact services with exceptional connectivity, reliability, and security. Its omni-channel and multimedia communication capabilities seamlessly integrate into business systems, supporting the use of proprietary international voice numbers, enabling businesses to quickly establish efficient global contact centers.

Currently, Tencent Cloud serves a wide array of industries, including gaming, live streaming, cross-border e-commerce, finance, and more, becoming a trusted choice by companies expanding internationally and local enterprises pursuing growth in overseas markets. Key clients include Ryde, a ride-hailing platform in Singapore; Nexon, a gaming leader in the Asia-Pacific region; MIXCHANNEL, a prominent live streaming platform in Japan; BeLive, a streaming service provider in Singapore; Allo Bank, a digital bank in Indonesia; and Boomplay, a music streaming platform in Africa. Tencent Cloud has delivered comprehensive, reliable, and user-friendly audio & video communication solutions, empowering these enterprises in their international business expansion efforts.

As intelligent CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) continues to advance, the integration of “AI + Media Services” has emerged as a pivotal driver for enterprises to deepen and broaden their business capabilities. Looking forward, Tencent Cloud is committed to further enhancing its products and solutions while working closely with global partners to drive the innovative application of CPaaS technologies across diverse industry scenarios. These efforts aim to deliver significant momentum for digital transformation and innovation on a global scale.

