Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half of 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading global one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025.

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025

International businesses sustained strong growth across all segments during the second quarter of 2025

– Overall reservations on the Company’s international OTA platform increased by over 60% year-over-year.

– Inbound travel bookings surged by over 100% year-over-year.

– Outbound hotel and air ticket bookings have surpassed 120% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

“Travel is a key driver in national growth and global engagement. It serves not only as an engine for economic development but also as a catalyst for cultural exchange, global understanding and social vitality,” said James Liang, Executive Chairman. “Looking ahead, we remain confident in the industry’s long-term growth, and will continue to prioritize strategic investments in innovation, partnership development , and inbound travel expansion to stimulate global economic advancement.”

“We are encouraged by the strong momentum across all segments of the travel industry,” said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategy focuses on capturing growing demand from every demographic, with special attention to inbound travel. At the same time, we are enhancing our service capabilities to provide global travelers with seamless local experiences. These efforts further reinforce our position as a trusted platform in the global travel landscape.”

Second Quarter of 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the second quarter of 2025, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB14.8 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing a 16% increase from the same period in 2024 and a 7% increase from the previous quarter, primarily driven by stronger travel demand, particularly during the holiday periods.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB6.2 billion (US$869 million), representing a 21% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 12% from the previous quarter, primarily driven by stronger travel demand, particularly during the holiday periods.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB5.4 billion (US$753 million), representing an 11% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in transportation reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was flat, compared to that of the previous quarter.

Packaged-tour revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB1.1 billion (US$151 million), representing a 5% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 14% from the previous quarter, primarily driven by stronger travel demand, particularly during the holiday periods.

Corporate travel revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB692 million (US$97 million), representing a 9% increase from the same period in 2024 and a 21% increase from the previous quarter, primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations.

Cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 22% to RMB2.8 billion (US$393 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 4% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the fluctuations in net revenue from the respective periods. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 19% for the second quarter of 2025.

Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 17% to RMB3.5 billion (US$489 million) from the same period in 2024 primarily due to the increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 1% from the previous quarter. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 24% for the second quarter of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 17% to RMB3.3 billion (US$464 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 11% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 22% for the second quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 2% to RMB1.1 billion (US$153 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 6% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 7% for the second quarter of 2025.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB998 million (US$139 million), compared to RMB693 million for the same period in 2024 and RMB638 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group’s effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB4.9 billion (US$681 million), compared to RMB3.9 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.3 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB4.9 billion (US$680 million), compared to RMB4.4 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.2 billion for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB4.8 billion (US$676 million), compared to RMB3.8 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.3 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB5.0 billion (US$699 million), compared to RMB5.0 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.2 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB6.97 (US$0.97) for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB7.20 (US$1.01) for the second quarter of 2025. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of June 30, 2025, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB94.1 billion (US$13.1 billion).

Recent Development

As part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and ADS holders and in line with its regular capital return policy, as of August 27, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time, the Company had repurchased 7 million ADSs in aggregate with a total gross consideration of US$400 million pursuant to its existing share repurchase program authorized in February 2025.

In August 2025, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to an aggregate of US$5 billion of its outstanding ordinary shares and/or ADSs. The share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations as well as repurchase mandate granted or to be granted to the Board pursuant to the resolutions of shareholders passed at the annual general meeting of the Company (to the extent applicable).

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for many travelers in Asia, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world.”

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share and per share data) December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 51,093 58,313 8,140 Short-term investments 28,475 21,705 3,030 Accounts receivable, net 12,459 14,413 2,012 Prepayments and other current assets 20,093 22,085 3,083 Total current assets 112,120 116,516 16,265 Property, equipment and software 5,053 5,394 753 Intangible assets and land use rights 12,840 12,967 1,810 Right-of-use asset 755 766 107 Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB10,453 million and RMB14,097

million as of December 31,2024 and June 30, 2025,

respectively) 47,194 51,121 7,136 Goodwill 60,911 61,884 8,639 Other long-term assets 454 514 72 Deferred tax asset 3,254 3,276 457 Total assets 242,581 252,438 35,239 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 19,433 28,202 3,937 Accounts payable 16,578 19,506 2,723 Advances from customers 18,029 19,692 2,749 Other current liabilities 19,970 20,054 2,800 Total current liabilities 74,010 87,454 12,209 Deferred tax liability 4,098 3,640 508 Long-term debt 20,134 10,938 1,527 Long-term lease liability 561 543 76 Other long-term liabilities 296 383 53 Total liabilities 99,099 102,958 14,373 MEZZANINE EQUITY 743 791 110 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders’ equity 141,807 147,646 20,610 Non-controlling interests 932 1,043 146 Total shareholders’ equity 142,739 148,689 20,756 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’

equity 242,581 252,438 35,239

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 RMB (million) RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million) RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million) Revenue: Accommodation reservation 5,136 5,541 6,225 869 9,632 11,766 1,642 Transportation ticketing 4,871 5,418 5,397 753 9,871 10,815 1,510 Packaged-tour 1,025 947 1,079 151 1,908 2,026 283 Corporate travel 633 573 692 97 1,144 1,265 177 Others 1,123 1,371 1,471 205 2,154 2,842 397 Total revenue 12,788 13,850 14,864 2,075 24,709 28,714 4,009 Less: Sales tax and surcharges (16) (20) (21) (3) (32) (41) (6) Net revenue 12,772 13,830 14,843 2,072 24,677 28,673 4,003 Cost of revenue (2,312) (2,705) (2,818) (393) (4,550) (5,523) (771) Gross profit 10,460 11,125 12,025 1,679 20,127 23,150 3,232 Operating expenses: Product development * (2,993) (3,525) (3,500) (489) (6,102) (7,025) (981) Sales and marketing * (2,835) (2,999) (3,326) (464) (5,147) (6,325) (883) General and administrative * (1,077) (1,038) (1,097) (153) (2,008) (2,135) (298) Total operating expenses (6,905) (7,562) (7,923) (1,106) (13,257) (15,485) (2,162) Income from operations 3,555 3,563 4,102 573 6,870 7,665 1,070 Interest income 634 640 609 85 1,226 1,249 174 Interest expense (514) (286) (265) (37) (1,013) (551) (77) Other (expense)/income (183) 1,137 1,114 155 576 2,251 314 Income before income tax expense and equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 3,492 5,054 5,560 776 7,659 10,614 1,481 Income tax expense (693) (638) (998) (139) (1,357) (1,636) (228) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 1,089 (102) 318 44 1,911 216 30 Net income 3,888 4,314 4,880 681 8,213 9,194 1,283 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests and mezzanine

classified non-controlling interests (55) (37) (34) (5) (68) (71) (10) Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited 3,833 4,277 4,846 676 8,145 9,123 1,273 Earnings per ordinary share – Basic 5.84 6.48 7.34 1.02 12.46 13.82 1.93 – Diluted 5.57 6.09 6.97 0.97 11.93 13.05 1.82 Earnings per ADS – Basic 5.84 6.48 7.34 1.02 12.46 13.82 1.93 – Diluted 5.57 6.09 6.97 0.97 11.93 13.05 1.82 Weighted average ordinary shares

outstanding – Basic 655,857,569 660,203,576 659,916,799 659,916,799 653,603,638 660,060,247 660,060,247 – Diluted 687,977,626 702,144,923 695,705,348 695,705,348 682,766,701 698,925,198 698,925,198 * Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows: Product development 322 220 258 36 536 478 67 Sales and marketing 55 41 53 7 93 94 13 General and administrative 297 219 255 35 495 474 66