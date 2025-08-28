TWOPAGES Announces Top Six Finalists for TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2025

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TWOPAGES Curtains, a provider of high-quality, stylish custom window treatments, has revealed the six standout finalists of the TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2025, highlighting the power of co-creation in shaping the future of home aesthetics. These designs, now entering the co-development phase with the brand, reflect not only artistic vision but also the value of collaboration between emerging talent and global platforms.



Image Source: TWOPAGES X Design Contest

The selected works span cultures, eras, and inspirations, each one demonstrating a unique approach to pattern design.

Sabrina Ramkhelawan‘s submission drew inspiration from Southern California’s multicultural landscape, blending historical traditions with contemporary living. Judges noted that her take on block printing had broad appeal and carried a distinctive freshness.

Rebecca Hughes contributed the Heritage Edit, a nostalgic collection that drew inspiration from vintage craftsmanship and the quiet charm of hand-touched artistry.

Leah Nicole Designs‘ entry was a celebration of the natural world, incorporating motifs of bees, hydrangeas, daisies, and intricate leaves. The detail and vibrancy of her work underscored the design’s role in honoring everyday beauty.

Kim Morrow drew attention with Western Plaid and Prairie Echo. The first reimagines a familiar motif through tonal layering and subtle woven effects, while the latter reflects the growing appetite for freeform design. Jurors praised her plaids as among the strongest in the competition, while also noting the importance of cultural sensitivity in motif selection. The color palette, described as rich and distinctly Modern Americana, further distinguished her submission.

Kate Frost‘s Dragonflies & Water Lilies captured the shimmering ephemerality of a summer river walk through delicate block printing, paying homage to nature’s fleeting beauty.

Jyll Mackie presented a modern interpretation of Indian block prints, weaving stripes into an earthy, organic palette. Her work stood out for its ability to balance tradition with contemporary sensibility.



Image Source: TWOPAGES X Design Contest

A Global Contest Turning Creativity into Market-ready Designs

The TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2025 itself was conceived as part of TWOPAGES’s 10th anniversary, underscoring the company’s long-standing commitment to quality and innovation while embracing a more collaborative model. Open to all and free to enter, the competition respected the rights of its creators while offering them the opportunity to see their designs transition from concept to production.

The judging panel brought credibility and expertise to the process.



Image Source: TWOPAGES X Design Contest

Among the 2025 jurors were Bonnie Christine , an internationally recognized surface pattern designer and educator, and Hema Persad , founder of Sagrada Studio and a celebrity interior designer known for weaving cultural influences into modern interiors. Each entry was reviewed through a weighted system that balanced innovation, market potential, and production feasibility.

Beyond monetary recognition, finalists will gain exposure through TWOPAGES’s extensive platforms, including features across digital channels and international press. The six winning designs, along with a Public Favorite, will transition into market-ready products, delivering not only creative visibility but also tangible commercial outcomes for their creators.

“For TWOPAGES, the contest demonstrates the value of cross-border creativity and the possibilities of co-design as a development model,” said Ray Chen, Founder of TWOPAGES . By integrating designers into the process, the brand highlights an evolving ecosystem where diverse talent and commercial platforms converge.

Looking ahead, the contest’s journey continues with an offline celebration scheduled for late October. The event will bring together designers, media, and industry partners, offering a glimpse into prototypes and mood boards that preview what lies ahead. Later in the year, the co-design collection born from this contest will be officially launched for the fall and winter season, marking both a commercial milestone and a symbolic start to TWOPAGES’s next decade.

About TWOPAGES Curtains

Founded in 2015 with a mission to revolutionize the window treatment industry, TWOPAGES Curtains has become a leader in providing high-quality, customizable solutions that simplify the shopping experience. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and customer satisfaction, TWOPAGES continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

