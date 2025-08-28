U. S. Air Force Global Strike Command Reinstates the M18 Pistol

Confirms the safety, reliability, and durability of the P320 based M18

NEWINGTON, N.H., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SIG SAUER applauds the USAF and the Global Strike Command in their diligence and expediency in the safety inspection related to the investigation into the tragic incident at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

We remain in direct contact with the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) leadership during this process and will continue to work with them as they return the M18 to service and provide Airmen with safe, reliable, and effective weapon systems.

As affirmed by the AFGSC, the M18 was specifically designed and rigorously tested to meet stringent requirements unique to the military. The AFGSC command-wide inspection showed that no weapon discharges were attributed to a malfunction and the M18 can safely and reliably accomplish their missions across the globe.

We value this further confirmation of the safety, reliability, and durability of the P320-based M18 and look forward to continuing our partnership with the USAF. The U.S. military selected the M18 and M17 pistols for their safety and extreme reliability. The AFGSC’s comprehensive M18 investigation and inspection validates the platform’s military suitability. SIG SAUER is hopeful the USAF’s thorough inspection and confirmation will satisfy the concerns of ranges, training facilities and organizations who temporarily suspended the use of P320 variants.

The SIG SAUER P320 based M17 and M18 pistols are in service with all branches of the U.S. military and SIG SAUER is extremely proud to support the mission to protect the nation and defend freedom around the world.

