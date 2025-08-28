Well-Known Chinese Brand Publishes Landmark Paper in Springer Nature’s Top Journal Nano-Micro Letters

A leading Chinese kid’s brand’s sunscreen technology sets a new global benchmark.

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hi!papa, a leading Chinese kid’s brand, recently published a paper on sunscreen technology in Nano-Micro Letters, a top international journal under Springer Nature with an impact factor of 36.3. The study is the world’s first to apply advanced materials technology from mobile phone manufacturing to skincare, breaking through a 20-year bottleneck in sunscreen innovation and setting a new benchmark for the global sunscreen industry.

Nano-Micro Letters is a peer-reviewed, top-ranked international journal in materials science, covering interdisciplinary research on nano- and microscale structures across physics, chemistry, biology, and pharmacy. In the 2025 Journal Citation Reports, the journal ranked in the top two percent globally in three disciplines. Its content highlights industrial breakthroughs that often enter daily life within a short period of time. Hi!papa’s inclusion highlights the exceptional weight of this achievement.

This scientific breakthrough reflects the cross-disciplinary research approach of Associate Professor Qiu Ling of Tsinghua University, Chief Scientific Advisor of Hi!papa.. His background includes work at the joint research platform of the Shenzhen Geim Graphene Research Center and Tsinghua University Shenzhen Research Institute, established by 2010 Nobel Prize winner André Geim. In collaboration with major consumer electronics companies, Prof. Qiu pioneered the use of modified boron nitride in mobile phone cooling systems, highlighting the potential of structural modification in light and heat management.

Drawing on graphene’s light transmission and its ability to block ultraviolet rays and harmful substances, Hi!papa’s team, led by Associate Professor Qiu Ling of Tsinghua University, Chief Scientific Advisor of Hi!papa, redefined sunscreen design to create a Chinese Invisible Sunscreen Film. The global beauty industry takes a cautious approach to applying materials science across disciplines, but Hi!papa has broken new ground by adapting molecular structure optimization methods used in mobile phone manufacturing to skincare, achieving a breakthrough in healthy, invisible, and non-whitening sun protection.

The advanced material minimizes skin burden from sunscreen use, ushering in a new era of healthy sun protection. The Invisible Film technology reduces residue and penetration of traditional sun protection, while delivering comprehensive defense for skin health. By using structural modification and metal doping to reconstruct two-dimensional lamellar titanium dioxide, the team has broken through an almost 20-year technological bottleneck.

Over the past two decades, few advances in sunscreen have been recognized as true technological breakthroughs by leading academic journals. Most claimed improvements focus on adjusting particle size, adding moisturizers, or combining physical and chemical sunscreen. By contrast, Hi!papa’s innovative Invisible Sunscreen Film technology achieves fundamental progress at the materials level, paving the way for safer, more effective products and setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Founder and CEO, Xu Yujiangsheng, commented: “This achievement not only advances sunscreen technology through the tremendous potential of cross-disciplinary research, but also represents a meaningful contribution from a Chinese brand to global skincare innovation. Hi!papa will remain research-driven, bringing safer and more scientifically grounded skincare to new generations worldwide.”

About Hi!papa

Backed by LVMH-affiliated investment, Hi!papa is a leading scientific and functional skincare brand for kids. It independently established the Xihe Laboratory, China’s first research center dedicated to children and teen’s skincare, and has collaborated with leading experts including teams from Tsinghua University. In just four years, the brand has grown to a billion-yuan scale and now holds 60 patents and 29 special sunscreen certifications. According to Euromonitor International, Hi!papa is ranked as Asia’s No. 1 baby and child sunscreen brand, maintaining the top spot for four consecutive years, underscoring its global recognition for innovation and growth potential, underscoring its global recognition of innovation and growth potential.