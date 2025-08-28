WuXi Biologics’ Near-Term and Net-Zero Targets Approved by SBTi

Committed to net-zero across the value chain by 2050

Aligned with 1.5°C mitigation pathways, the most ambitious SBTi designation

Leader in Green CRDMO to drive innovation for a healthier future

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced its near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

WuXi Biologics is one of the first companies in the industry to receive approval for near-term and net-zero targets from SBTi, a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating climate change by setting goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Deeply understanding the importance of tackling climate change, WuXi Biologics has adopted a broad, integrated strategy with measurable targets and a refined roadmap. The company set a GHG emission intensity reduction target in 2021, established an operational net-zero target in 2022, and introduced new, ambitious SBTi targets in 2025. Aligning with 1.5°C pathways to limit global warming, the SBTi target matrix covers Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions, and includes near-term and net-zero targets.

While diligently pursuing its own climate goals, WuXi Biologics also actively engages with its suppliers through comprehensive sustainable supply chain management to help achieve positive impacts across the entire value chain.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, “We are delighted that our near-term and net-zero GHG targets have been approved by SBTi, an acknowledgement that further inspires our steadfast dedication to tackling climate change and leading the way to a net-zero economy. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we consistently deliver ESG excellence, enable partners worldwide with end-to-end solutions, and work together with all stakeholders to promote responsible practices.”

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognitions for its efforts. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to the CDP Water Security “A List” and Supplier Engagement Assessment “A List”, and awarded a CDP Climate Change leadership-level “A-” score for two consecutive years; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

WuXi Biologics’ SBTi Target Matrix

Overall Net-Zero Target

Reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050.

Near-Term Targets

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 58.8% by 2034 from a 2024 base year; reduce scope 3 GHG emissions covering purchased goods and services 63.8% per kg of product produced within the same timeframe.

Long-Term Targets

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2024 base year; reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions covering purchased goods and services, capital goods, fuel and energy-related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in operations, and employee commuting 90% within the same timeframe.

About SBTi

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis.

It develops standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050 at latest.

The SBTi is incorporated as a charity, with a subsidiary which will host its target validation services. Its partners are CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 864 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

Contacts

ESG

esg@wuxibiologics.com