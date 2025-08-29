Dataplugs launches Tokyo Dedicated Servers to power low‑latency workloads across Japan and Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 August 2025 – Dataplugs announced the launch of its Tokyo Dedicated Server platform, bringing enterprise‑grade bare metal performance, low‑latency connectivity, and 24/7 onsite technical support to customers targeting Japan and the wider Asia‑Pacific region. The new location is engineered for latency‑sensitive workloads and compliance‑focused deployments, with a default 250Mbps BGP International bandwidth and an optional upgrade to CN2 Direct China routing for optimized access to Mainland China.

Low‑Latency Performance Across APAC



Built in state‑of‑the‑art Tokyo data centers, the platform delivers fast, consistent reach across Japan, China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Dataplugs’ BGP‑optimized multi‑carrier backbone and 99.9% network uptime help ensure responsive user experiences for real‑time applications.

High‑Speed Connectivity and Stability

Default 250Mbps BGP International Bandwidth, unmetered traffic

Optional CN2 Direct China routing for reduced latency to Mainland China

BGP multi‑carrier architecture for resilience and route optimization

99.9% network uptime backed by redundant power and network infrastructure

Enterprise Hardware and Rapid Provisioning

Latest‑generation Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC CPUs

NVMe SSD storage and ECC DDR4/DDR5 memory

Dedicated IPMI out‑of‑band management

Preconfigured servers deploy within 1 hour

Security, Management, and Add‑ons

Anti‑DDoS protection

Acronis Backup Service

Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Bandwidth Upgrades and Managed Services

Designed for Demanding Use Cases



Ideal for e-commerce, gaming, financial trading, RTC/communications, AI/ML pipelines, video streaming, and other mission‑critical workloads that require consistent throughput and predictable performance in Japan and across APAC.

Executive Statement



“With our Tokyo Dedicated Servers, customers gain strategic access to Japan and the broader Asia‑Pacific region,” said a Dataplugs spokesperson. “The combination of default 250Mbps BGP International connectivity, an optional CN2 Direct China upgrade, and enterprise hardware gives teams the performance headroom and routing flexibility they need to scale with confidence.”

Availability and Links



Tokyo Dedicated Servers are available now. For configurations and deployment options, please visit:

Dataplugs Homepage: https://www.dataplugs.com/en/

Japan Dedicated Server: https://www.dataplugs.com/en/product/japan-dedicated-server/

About Dataplugs

Dataplugs is a leading dedicated server and web hosting provider serving businesses globally from Hong Kong, Japan and the United States. Our global BGP network is backed by multiple Tier‑1 ISPs and engineered for resilience, redundancy, and low latency. We deliver enterprise‑grade hardware, top‑tier data centers, and 24/7 professional support to power secure and reliable infrastructures.

Additional Information: Los Angeles Dedicated Servers

West Coast Performance and Global Reach

Located in a highly connected Los Angeles data center near One Wilshire, Dataplugs’ LA Dedicated Servers deliver low‑latency access across North America, South America, and trans‑Pacific routes. The platform combines a 99.9% network uptime guarantee with BGP‑optimized connectivity, enterprise‑class hardware, NVMe storage, and round‑the‑clock onsite support for stable, high‑performance operations.

Flexible China‑Optimized Routing and Security Add‑ons

Dataplugs’ LA platform supports multiple routing profiles, including Direct China and CN2 Direct China options to align with traffic patterns. Customers can enhance protection and operability with add‑ons such as Anti‑DDoS, WAF, Acronis Backup, bandwidth upgrades, and managed services.

Explore Los Angeles Dedicated Servers:

https://www.dataplugs.com/en/product/los-angeles-dedicated-server/