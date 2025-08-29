Demand AI Expands Global Footprint with Hong Kong Launch, Its 8th Office in Under a Year

AI-driven demand generation leader accelerates growth in Asia with its flagship platform Amplifye.AI, redefining how businesses engage customers.

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Demand AI today announced the official launch of its Hong Kong operations, marking the company’s 8th global office since its inception earlier this year. The expansion underscores Demand AI’s rapid international growth and its commitment to serving clients across Asia with next-generation demand generation solutions.



Demand AI Hong Kong

At the core of Demand AI’s success is Amplifye.AI, the company’s flagship platform that merges AI-driven chat with dynamic content in a transparent, user-friendly format. By delivering higher-quality leads and sharper insights, Amplifye.AI is transforming how businesses connect with buyers—aligning perfectly with the growing demand for simplified, interactive digital experiences.

“Our excitement and adrenaline are like nothing I’ve experienced before,” said Charlie Whife, Chief Revenue Officer at Demand AI. “We have a product that fits perfectly with both our clients’ needs and the behavioral changes of end users. People don’t want to search endlessly or fill out forms anymore—they want to interact directly with content and get precise answers. That’s exactly what Amplifye.AI delivers.”

With the addition of Hong Kong, Demand AI continues to cement its position as a global leader in AI-powered demand generation, expanding its reach into key markets and accelerating the adoption of its groundbreaking platform.

About Demand AI:

Demand AI Group Inc. is a global B2B demand generation company pioneering the use of generative AI to transform how businesses engage with prospects. Through its flagship platform Amplifye.AI, Demand AI delivers better leads, better insights, and real engagement. Since its founding, Demand AI has established operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, India, Dubai, and Hong Kong.