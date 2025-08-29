E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited introduces AI cleaning robots for households, aiming to gradually replace manual cleaning services with robotic solutions

FUZHOU, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, has announced the launch of AI-powered home cleaning robots. The aim is to gradually replace manual cleaning services with robotic solutions.

As the pace of life accelerates and the demand for a better quality of life increases, the demand for domestic services continues to grow. AI-powered home cleaning robots are gradually changing our perception of cleaning the home. The gradual replacement of manual cleaning with convenient, efficient and intelligent AI home cleaning robots will undoubtedly become the norm in the domestic service industry of the future. Using modern technology to improve service quality and optimise the allocation of human resources will speed up the domestic service industry’s transition towards automation.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “E-Home has introduced AI cleaning robots into household cleaning services, aiming to gradually replace manual labor with robotic solutions. This approach significantly saves time and effort while greatly enhancing the customer experience. It reduces operational costs for businesses and opens up broader development prospects for the company.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, cleaning and babysitting services; 3. Home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning; 5. Chuangying: presidential training, internal training, corporate consulting and counseling, and policy counseling.

The company has realized Internet + AI in operation and management: 1. Customer service has been worked by AI customer service; 2. Management has realized Internet + AI; 3. AI robots have been introduced to pilot cleaning staff.

After years of development, E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the “solving every issue of customers with heart” business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company’s future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.