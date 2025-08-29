European Poultry Makes a Strong Impression at WOFEX 2025. EU Quality Standards Take Center Stage

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This year’s World Food Expo (WOFEX) in Manila offered an excellent platform to showcase the strengths of the European poultry sector: certified quality, transparency, and a responsible approach to production.



The EU co-funded campaign “European Poultry – From Our Farms to Your Tables” at WOFEX 2025

From 6–9 August 2025, as part of the “European Poultry – From Our Farms to Your Tables“ campaign, organizations representing the European poultry industry presented their expertise and values to the Philippine market. On 7 August, a dedicated press event brought together media representatives, industry experts, and key business partners.

Co-financed by the European Union, the three-year campaign is designed to raise awareness in the Philippines of the strict standards that define EU poultry production. Its activities target importers, distributors, and consumers who increasingly value products with verified origins, consistent quality, and a strong commitment to responsibility.

“European poultry is about more than taste. It is the story of how innovation goes hand in hand with care for the environment, animal welfare, and consumer safety,” said Dariusz Goszczyński, President of the National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce (KRD-IG) in Poland, during the press event.

The press event also highlighted the role of EU quality and certification systems, which not only open doors to international markets but also guarantee food safety and full traceability. Participants learned about the foundations of EU poultry production – from efficient resource use and automation, through rigorous animal welfare standards, to social responsibility and efforts to reduce food waste across the supply chain.

The presence of European poultry producers at WOFEX 2025 marked another important step in building long-term relations with the Philippine market. The fair gathered 724 exhibitors and attracted more than 72,000 visitors. The campaign’s booth hosted dozens of B2B meetings, some of which are expected to result in concrete business cooperation.

With its rapidly expanding middle class and rising demand for certified protein, the Philippines represents a market with strong growth potential. European poultry is well positioned to meet these needs — offering not only quality but also the assurance that every stage of production meets strict standards of responsibility.

More information: www.eupoultry.eu

Media inquiries: pressoffice@eupoultry.eu

The campaign is implemented by the Poland’s National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce (KRD), a representative organization from Poland acting on behalf of the European poultry industry.