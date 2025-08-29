Guo Guangchang: Fosun Strives to Break Through in Advantageous Sectors and Reach the Global Pinnacle

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the morning of 29 August, Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, stated at the Company’s 2025 interim results presentation that Fosun will continue to increase investment in biopharmaceuticals and focus on deepening and thoroughly developing its advantageous industries to secure a commanding global position.

The interim results presentation was held in Shanghai this morning, with attendees including Chairman Guo Guangchang, Co-Chairman Wang Qunbin, Co-CEO Chen Qiyu, Co-CEO Xu Xiaoliang, CFO Gong Ping, along with numerous investors and analysts.

Guo Guangchang highlighted that Fosun achieved significant breakthroughs across several business segments in the first half of 2025, particularly in the biopharmaceutical segment. Moving forward, Fosun will seize growth opportunities and aim for breakthrough progress through technology innovation.

Regarding investor concerns about innovative drug R&D, Guo Guangchang explained that within Fosun’s robust pipeline, it has reserved a batch of important products. Fosun’s pharmaceutical innovation will extend beyond just Henlius. It also has Fosun Kite’s CAR-T therapy, along with innovative drugs from its established product divisions, all of which have immense potential.

Guo Guangchang said, “I have been emphasizing to our team that we shouldn’t just sell off all our innovative drugs. Both licensing in and licensing out are important. Some products may command a high price if simply licensed out, but we are not in a rush. We should continue to advance our R&D to make these products the best in the world.”

Guo Guangchang said that Fosun previously stated its vision is to help everyone to live healthily and happily to the age of 121. In particular, Fosun’s self-imposed goal is that cancer should be curable. With the current trajectory of pharmaceuticals development, this increasingly feels like an achievable reality. Many cancers today are already preventable, treatable, detectable, curable, or can be managed as chronic, controllable conditions.

Guo Guangchang believes that future cancer treatment will not rely on a single approach, it will involve a combination of approaches, including drugs, devices, and multi-molecule therapies, similar to a cocktail therapy. Fosun possesses a distinct advantage in these areas due to its comprehensive strategic layout and broad industry presence in the Health segment. Future cancer treatment will require comprehensive capability, and this comprehensive capability is precisely one of Fosun Pharma’s hallmark characteristics.

He emphasized that what sets Fosun apart from other Chinese pharmaceutical companies is Fosun’s commitment to building its own global R&D capabilities, global clinical capabilities, and global sales capabilities. This is Fosun’s unwavering mission—and the fundamental path for it to become a truly global pharmaceutical leader.

When sharing his insights on building a business, Guo Guangchang said that nowadays, it is very difficult to establish true competitive strength without at least a decade or two of effort. For example, Henlius, now 15 years old, saw its initial 10-plus years involve investments exceeding RMB10 billion with virtually no returns; it was all about long-term investment. Fosun’s two domestic insurance companies, Fosun United Health Insurance and Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance, one founded 8 years ago and the other 13 years ago, are now entering a period of comprehensive profitability.

He stated that Fosun’s excitement doesn’t lie in new sectors; it lies in deepening and thoroughly developing industries that it has established significant industry advantages, striving to achieve breakthroughs, accelerate growth, and ascend to the pinnacle within these mature sectors, securing a commanding global position.

Guo Guangchang said, “Even old wine needs innovation. Fosun’s Shede Spirits has recently conducted innovative R&D on high-alcohol traditional baijiu and launched a new liquor with 29% ABV, named ‘Shede Zizai’, meaning ‘Shede at Ease’. It retains the flavor of aged liquor while meeting today’s younger generation’s pursuit of health.”