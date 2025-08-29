HEC Group and JungKwanJang Form Strategic Alliance to Drive a New Era in Eastern Tonic Health

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The JungKwanJang delegation included Kim Yang-jin, Director General of the Overseas Business Division; Jung Jong, Director General of the Asia-Pacific Business Division; and Kim Jong-sik, Director of the Future Business Research Institute, along with five other representatives. HEC Group was represented by Director and General Manager Tang Xinfa; Lu Yuxin, Director and General Coordinator of the Health Industry; Li Wenjia, Deputy General Coordinator of the Health Industry and Dean of the Health Research Institute; Chen Hao, General Manager of HEC Pharmacy Chain Sales; Chen Junhao, among other corporate leaders.



Site of the HEC Group and JungKwanJang Strategic Signing Ceremony

Key Focal Discussions: Powerful Alliance Launches a New Chapter in the Global Health Industry

During the meeting, both sides shared their core strengths and strategies. Tang Xinfa, Director and General Manager of HEC Group, highlighted the company’s focus on ecological breeding and scientific innovation of Cordyceps sinensis, while expanding its market applications. Through premium brand HEC Fresh Cordyceps and national brand HEC Buji, the group pursues its vision of “making high-quality Cordyceps accessible to all.” With aligned visions and strategies, both parties look forward to synergizing across products, channels, and branding to advance the global health industry.



Tang Xinfa, Director and General Manager of HEC Group

JungKwanJang representatives highlighted their pursuit of partners with innovation, quality, and cultural influence. Recognizing HEC Group as a global leader in ecological Cordyceps with strong achievements in research, quality, and tonic culture, they see it as an ideal partner. Together, the “Red Ginseng + Cordyceps” synergy is expected to bring the health benefits of modern technology and traditional tonics to more consumers worldwide.

Through this partnership, the two parties will establish a comprehensive strategic collaboration, leveraging their core strengths in ecological Cordyceps sinensis breeding R&D and Korean red ginseng health products. Together, they will drive the global development of premium health products.



Kim Yang-jin, Director General of the Overseas Business Division, JungKwanJang KGC

International Perspective: Mutual Empowerment to Boost Global Branding

Amid globalization, Chinese enterprises are advancing globally with products as the foundation, brands as the wings, and culture as the soul. Within this framework, HEC Group is building a health ecosystem that bridges tradition and modernity, domestic and international markets, with Cordyceps sinensis at its core.

As a national health brand with global reach, HEC Cordyceps has steadily advanced its international strategy—partnering with the Boao Forum for Asia, appearing at high-level platforms such as the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and hosting the Summit Forum on Cordyceps Brand Internationalization to engage leading experts on global development.



Summit Forum on the International Development of the Cordyceps National Brand

Through this collaboration, both sides will leverage their global strengths—JungKwanJang ‘s presence in over 40 countries and regions and HEC Group’s extensive pharmaceutical and wellness network—to accelerate cross-border circulation of health products. They will drive joint marketing, co-branded products, and expansion in China and abroad, further enhancing both brands’ global influence.

Forward-looking Layout: Upgrading the Health Industry with “Cordyceps+”

In recent years, ecological breeding of Cordyceps sinensis has grown rapidly. Since 2007, HEC Group has invested over RMB 4 billion and built a team of 260 experts, establishing a 400,000 m² ecological base with annual output exceeding 60 tons—leading the global industrialization of Cordyceps breeding.



Yidu, Hubei – HEC Cordyceps Ecological Breeding Base

HEC Group has built a health industry cluster centered on raw Cordyceps and extended into deep-processed products, addressing wellness, travel convenience, and premium gifting. It has ranked first globally in ecological Cordyceps sales for five consecutive years.

Leveraging advanced deep-processing technology, the Group is developing “Cordyceps+” products aligned with global wellness trends—such as Whitening Drinks and Lung-Clearing Powder—reinterpreting traditional tonics for diverse cultural needs.

Through its partnership with JungKwanJang, HEC Group will integrate world-leading Cordyceps breeding with red ginseng deep-processing technology to create a new generation of functional health products—another forward-looking step in its “Cordyceps+” strategy.

Looking ahead, HEC Group will expand its portfolio, modernize traditional tonics, and accelerate the globalization of Eastern wellness through premium Cordyceps products and services. Singapore, as HEC Group’s regional hub, will see the opening of its flagship store at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in 2026. This milestone underscores the Group’s ambition to expand its global footprint in health & wellness.