Hun Ming Kwang, Founder of InnerWork Circle, Wins Excellence in Professional Coaching Award at Ignite Global 2025

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 August 2025 – Hun Ming Kwang , founder of Singapore-based coaching and consulting practice InnerWork Circle, has received theaward at the Ignite Global Awards 2025. The ceremony, held in Bangkok on 16 August, recognised leading practitioners in coaching and personal development from around the world.

Ignite Global is an international platform that promotes professional coaching and leadership excellence. Its annual awards highlight individuals who set high standards of practice and impact across industries and communities.

An internationally recognised inner work specialist and life coach, Hun Ming Kwang is known for his work in inner development and leadership transformation. He is the author of five books, including four titles on mental health published by Penguin Random House SEA, and has worked with organisations, institutions, and communities worldwide to help individuals and groups navigate complexity and change.

Under his leadership, InnerWork Circle has partnered with corporations, institutions, and communities to strengthen organisational culture, guide leadership transitions, and resolve systemic challenges. Using Processwork Psychology and integrating systemic, somatic, and transpersonal methods, the practice equips leaders and organisations to manage complexity and deliver lasting results.

“This recognition is not just about personal achievement but about raising the standards of coaching and leadership globally,” said Hun Ming Kwang. “My mission is to help leaders and communities navigate complexity with clarity, and to create change that endures.”

Looking ahead, InnerWork Circle continues to roll out programmes and initiatives in Singapore and across the region to strengthen leadership capacity, build resilient organisational cultures, and equip people to navigate today’s challenges with clarity and purpose. For more information, visit https://innerworkcircle.consult.com.sg/.

