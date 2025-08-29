Mayapada Healthcare Holds Commencement Ceremony for an International Hospital in the Batam Tourism and International Healthcare SEZ

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mayapada Healthcare (IDX:SRAJ), the healthcare services arm of Mayapada Group, held a commencement ceremony to mark the development of its international-standard hospital, Mayapada Apollo Batam International Hospital (MABIH), located in Batam Tourism and International Healthcare Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Sekupang, Batam, Riau Islands. The ceremony was led by the Chairman of Batam Indonesia Free Trade Zone Authority (BP Batam), Amsakar Achmad. The ceremony marks a significant step in strengthening Indonesia’s national healthcare ecosystem while reducing reliance on overseas medical treatment.

In first phase, MABIH will be developed on 1.68 of 2.9 hectares within Batam Tourism and International Healthcare SEZ, with a second phase adding specialty clinics, support facilities, and amenities designed to provide comfort for patients and families. Through collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India, supported by the government, MABIH will be developed as a green hospital designed by HKS Singapore, Medical Planner; with 11 floors, one semi-basement, 250 beds, and will feature advanced technology and cutting- edge equipment in its centers of excellence (cardiovascular, oncology, neurology, gastrohepatology, and orthopedics). Set to complete by 2027, MABIH will be the first private international hospital in a SEZ, after government-owned Bali International Hospital in Sanur SEZ.

Jonathan Tahir, President Commissioner of Mayapada Healthcare, stated, “The construction of MABIH is not only an investment in healthcare but also an investment in the future of the nation. We believe every Indonesian deserves access to international-standard healthcare without having to travel abroad. Through MABIH, we aim to strengthen Indonesia’s healthcare independence while enhancing Indonesians’ trust in the quality of domestic healthcare services.”

Rizal Edwin Manansang, Acting Secretary General of the National Council for SEZ, representing the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of Indonesia, revealed that nearly two million Indonesians seek medical treatment abroad every year, leading to potential foreign exchange outflow of up to IDR 200 trillion. This issue has drawn serious attention from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, who views the establishment of MABIH as a strategic project with significant impact on the nation’s healthcare industry. “I highly appreciate Mayapada Healthcare’s initiative to establish MABIH in this strategic area. The Batam Tourism and International Healthcare SEZ is a strategic breakthrough by the government, following the earlier healthcare SEZ in Sanur, aimed at delivering international-standard medical services. Through this initiative, we can provide healthcare services on par with the world’s best for the people of Indonesia.”

Amsakar Achmad, Chairman of BP Batam stated, “This is in line with the President’s directive on how Batam can significantly contribute to driving the economy and attracting investment.” He also hopes that MABIH would serve as a catalyst for economic growth in Batam through the creation of hundreds of new professional jobs and enhancing the region’s competitiveness. “With Mayapada’s international standards, residents who previously had to travel abroad for medical treatment can now receive care here. We are even optimistic that Batam can attract international patients to seek treatment locally. Mayapada will become a new destination for medical tourism in Batam.”

Navin Sonthalia, President Director & CEO Mayapada Healthcare expressed optimism the collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India will position MABIH as an innovation hub uniting world-class expertise and continuous knowledge transfer to reduce patients going abroad. He stated, “With an investment of over IDR 1 trillion, MABIH will feature advanced technology and international-standard centers of excellence. SEZ regulations provide strategic advantages: enabling the presence of seniorforeign doctors with specialized expertise, strengthening collaborations with globally competent Indonesian doctors, and facilitating access to advanced medical devices and essential medicines for innovative therapies previously hard to obtain. Combined with fiscal incentives that lower operational costs, all these elements are directed toward delivering international-standard healthcare services at competitive costs for Indonesians.”

In separate statement, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals remarked, “MABIH is the result of strong global partnership, marking crucial step in bringing cross-border healthcare innovation to Indonesia. With Mayapada Healthcare, we are ready to bring clinical expertise, cutting-edge technology, and best practices to Indonesia, to build resilient healthcare ecosystem, expanding access and improving the nation’s quality of care.”