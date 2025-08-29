MGI Tech and JCBio Announce Collaboration on DCS Lab Project to Advance Multi-Omics Innovation in South Korea

CHANGCHUN, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (“MGI”), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, and JCBio Co., Ltd. (“JCBio”), a leading South Korean biotechnology company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the DCS Lab Project, a landmark collaboration. The initiative aims to accelerate multi-omics research, novel sequencing applications, precision medicine, clinical translation, and AI-driven data insights in South Korea. By combining MGI’s advanced omics technologies with JCBio’s local expertise, the partnership empowers researchers and clinicians while strengthening South Korea’s role as a regional leader in genomics and biotechnology.



JCBio and MGI Tech signed MoU during China-Northeast Asia Expo

Empowering South Korea’s Genomics Ecosystem

In an era where multi-omics research is reshaping healthcare, the collaboration between MGI Tech and JCBio marks a significant milestone in strengthening South Korea’s genomics ecosystem. By combining MGI’s proprietary short-read and long-read sequencing technologies, the initiative equips JCBio’s laboratories with end-to-end multi-omics capabilities, enabling researchers to tackle complex biological challenges with greater precision and efficiency.

Under the DCS Lab Project, JCBio is empowered to implement innovative sequencing strategies, advance integrated multi-omics analyses, explore novel sequencing applications, accelerate precision medicine, clinical translation, and AI-driven data insights—positioning the laboratory as a local hub for cutting-edge genomic research and multi-omics innovation.

The DCS Lab Initiative: Driving Frontier Science

Launched in 2023, MGI’s DCS Lab Initiative was established to empower international laboratories with comprehensive sequencing solutions. Named after MGI’s three core technologies—DNA genomics, Cell omics, and Spatial omics—the DCS Lab initiative is the company’s first global program targeting international laboratories with a focus on frontier science. It represents MGI’s unique capability within the industry to provide end-to-end products for applications ranging from DNA genomics to cell omics and spatial omics.

The initiative has already enabled pioneering research worldwide. At MGI’s Customer Experience Centre (CEC) in Australia, technologies such as DNBelab-C4 for single-cell omics and STOmics Stereo-seq for spatial transcriptomics have driven breakthroughs in cancer, medicine, and agriculture. Building on this success, MGI is now extending the program to South Korea in collaboration with JCBio—reinforcing the nation’s role as a key hub in Asia’s rapidly growing biotech ecosystem.

Executive Perspectives

“We are excited to partner with JCBio, an organization that shares our commitment to scientific excellence and innovation,” said Dr. Roy Tan, Director of MGI Northeast Asia. “With the DCS Lab Project, we are not only deploying sequencing platforms but establishing a hub for multi-omics discovery that equips South Korea’s research community with the tools to drive frontier science and improve human health.”

JCBio’s leadership emphasized the transformative nature of the collaboration:

“This partnership with MGI is a game-changer for South Korea’s research community,” added JaeChan Yoo, CEO of JCBio. “By integrating long- and short-read sequencing technologies, the DCS Lab enables researchers to tackle complex biological questions and accelerate breakthroughs in precision medicine and multi-omics research. Together, we are supporting South Korea’s growing role in global genomics research.”

About JCBio

Founded in 2005, JCBio has established itself as a key provider of research and diagnostic products in South Korea’s life sciences sector, with a mission to enhance longevity and improve quality of life.

For more information, please visit: https://jcbio.co.kr/company/greeting.php#

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

For more information, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.