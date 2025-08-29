Mirae Asset Launches Global X S&P 500 Covered Call Active ETF (3415/9415), Aim for Monthly Distributions (Dividend rate is not guaranteed, distributions may be made out of capital#)

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (“Mirae Asset”) today announced the listing of the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call Active ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, offering investors two trading counters:

HKD Counter (Stock Code: 3415.HK)

USD Counter (Stock Code: 9415.HK)

This new ETF combines S&P 500 exposure with an active covered call strategy, aiming to provide premium income# potential, downside cushioning, and tax efficiency for Hong Kong investors.

Key Features of the ETF:

Innovative Income# Strategy – The ETF aims to deliver monthly distributions (not guaranteed and may be paid from capital*), providing investors with an appealing income stream. Downside Cushioning – By writing call options on the S&P 500 index, the strategy generates option premium income, which provide downside protection to help reduce losses of holding the underlying assets during market declines. Tax Efficiency for HK Investors – HK-listed ETFs are subject to no dividend withholding taxes, enhancing net yields.

Ms. Judy Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, said: ” We are excited to introduce the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call Active ETF (3415/9415), offering investors a strategic way to access the world’s largest equity market while generating income and managing volatility. This ETF is particularly relevant in today’s uncertain markets, where investors seek both yield and downside protection.”

Mirae Asset has a strong track record in managing covered call ETFs, leveraging its expertise to deliver efficient, income-generating solutions. The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call Active ETF (3415/9415) further expands its suite of strategic income products, catering to investors seeking yield enhancement and risk management.

# The covered call strategy partially caps potential upside gains. From the time the index call options are written until their expiration, the maximum gain is limited to the premium received from selling the index call options, plus any positive difference between the settlement price and the cost basis of the underlying assets. If the value of the relevant index declines during the option period, the premium income earned by the Fund from writing the index call options may not be sufficient to offset the losses from the long positions.

*Positive distribution does not mean positive return. Payments of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Share of the Fund and will reduce the capital available for future investment.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the “group”) is an asset management organization with over US$256 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024[1]. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and alternatives. Operating out of 25 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 280 investment professionals.

The group’s global ETF platform features a line-up of 629 ETFs that offer investors high quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets.[2] The group’s ETFs have combined assets under management of US$137 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the EU, and the United States.[3]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features 400 ETF strategies and over $90 billion in assets under management.[4] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, has a presence in 19 global markets and the group’s managed assets exceed US$613.8billion in assets under management worldwide.[5]

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: www.globalxetfs.com.hk

Important Information

Investors should not base investment decisions on this material alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including the product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

The investment objective of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call Active ETF (the “Fund”) is to generate income by primarily (i) investing in constituent equity securities in the S&P 500 Index (the “Reference Index”); and (ii) selling (i.e. “writing”) call options on the Reference Index to receive payments of money from the purchaser of call options (i.e. “premium”).

If the value of the securities relating to the Reference Index held by the Fund declines, the premium that the Fund received for writing the Reference Index Call Option may reduce such loss to some extent. However, the downside of adopting a covered call strategy is that the Fund’s opportunity to profit from an increase in the level of the Reference Index is limited to the strike price of the Reference Index Call Options written, plus the premium received.

The market value of a Reference Index Call Option may be affected by factors including supply and demand, interest rates. The Fund’s ability to utilise Reference Index Call Options successfully will depend on the ability of the Manager to correctly predict future price fluctuations. If a Reference Index Call Option expires and if there is a decline in the market value of the Reference Index during the option period, the premiums received by the Fund from writing the Reference Index Call Options may not be sufficient to offset the loss realised.

The Reference Index Call Options in the OTC markets may not be as liquid as exchange-listed options. The Fund may find the terms of counterparties in the OTC markets to be less favorable than the terms available for listed options. Moreover, the exchange may suspend the trading of options in volatile markets which may cause the Fund unable to write Reference Index Call Options at times.

The use of futures contracts involves market risk, volatility risk, leverage risk and negative roll yields and “contango” risk.

Investing in Reference Index Futures and writing Reference Index Call Options generally involve the posting of margin. If the Fund is unable to meet its investment objective as a result of margin requirements imposed by the CME and/or the Fund’s broker, the Fund may experience significant losses.

The Fund employs an actively managed investment strategy. The Fund may fail to meet its objective as a result of the implementation of investment process which may cause the Fund to underperform as compared to direct investments in the constituent equity securities of the Reference Index.

The Fund is exposed to concentration risk by tracking the performance of securities in a specific regions or countries.

To the extent that the constituent securities of Reference Index are concentrated in securities of a particular sector or market, the investments of it may be similarly concentrated.

The trading price of the Fund’s unit on the SEHK is driven by secondary market trading factors, which may lead to a substantial premium or discount to the Fund’s net asset value.

The Manager may at its discretion pay dividends out of the capital of the Fund. Distributions paid out of capital, represent a return of an investor’s original investment or its gains and may potentially reduce the Fund’s Net Asset Value per Share as well as the capital available for future investment.

The Fund may suffer from a losses or delays when recovering the securities lent out. This may potentially affect its ability to meet payment and redemption obligations. Collateral shortfalls due to inaccurate pricing or change of value of securities lent, may cause significant losses to the Fund.

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (“MAGIHK”) are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

Copyright © 2025 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved.