One of Japan’s Largest Summer Festivals “a-nation 2025” Streaming Live on YouTube

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The live streaming of “a-nation 2025,” one of Japan’s largest summer festivals, has been confirmed! The festival will take place on August 30 (Sat) and 31 (Sun), 2025, at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo.



“a-nation 2025” Streaming Live on YouTube

“a-nation” is one of Japan’s largest annual outdoor music events, launched in 2002 and organized by Avex, a leading Japanese entertainment company. Known for its unique artist lineup that crosses genre boundaries, the festival has captivated over 6 million fans to date. In addition to the live performances, attendees can enjoy a variety of festival-exclusive food, merchandise, and other attractions in the outdoor areas.

“a-nation 2025″ Live Streaming on YouTube: Overview

Scheduled to start at 12:25 PM (JST) on both August 30 (Sat) and August 31 (Sun), 2025

【Viewing URL＆Live Streaming Artists】

【Day­1】https://youtube.com/live/fMJn_begirA

XG, Ana Mena, YEJI, ZICO, TREASURE, NiziU, Novelbright, HIRAIDAI, MAX, MAZZEL, Daichi Miura

Shooting Act Artists：I Don’t Like Mondays., Girls², Bi-ray

Opening Act Artists：kikio, PG

【Day2】https://youtube.com/live/nh26LvLuxWU

hamasaki ayumi, NCT WISH, THE RAMPAGE, GENIC, GENERATIONS, Da-iCE, Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu, TRF, NEXZ, Hey! Say! JUMP, ONE OR EIGHT

Shooting Act Artists：SHOW-WA & MATSURI, HIKKA

Opening Act Artists：cosmosy, PG

*Free for everyone to watch.

*Some performances may be partially streamed due to production reasons.

*Streaming artists and schedule are subject to change.

*No replays or archive streaming will be available.

*Rewind and delay functions are not supported.

*Please be cautious of impersonation accounts, malicious spam posts, or suspicious links claiming to stream or broadcast this event.

“a-nation2025” Official Site: https://a-nation.net/