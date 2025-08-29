The Power of K-Food Proven once again at the Hong Kong Food Expo

Thorough preparation with carefully selected products and pre-matching led to consultation volume of USD 27 million and 21 MOUs signed

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The spiciness, rich flavor, and convenient cooking methods of K-Food captured the taste buds of Hong Kong consumers and buyers.



KOREA PAVILION @ FOOD EXPO 2025

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) announced that they successfully opened the Korea Pavilion at the “Food Expo PRO 2025” held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from August 14 to 16, 2025, achieving consultation volumes of USD 27 million and 21 MOUs signed on-site.

The Charm of K-Food Enchants Hong Kong

This year’s Korea Pavilion featured 43 food companies presenting healthy and easy-to-prepare K-Food items such as ginseng, fermented sauces, and HMR (home meal replacements). In particular, products highlighting the harmony of sweet and spicy flavors — so-called “swicy” style — such as bibim glass noodles, seasoned webfoot octopus, and rosé tteokbokki, received enthusiastic responses from local visitors. Multi-purpose gochujang and soy sauce for easy home cooking, Korean side dishes, and processed ginseng products also drew attention from buyers as promising hot-selling items.

Crowds Gather for On-site Experiences

Chef Choi Jun-woo, serving as an honorary ambassador for Korean Hanwoo beef in Hong Kong, performed a total of 11 dishes over three days through food performances and cooking shows, consistently attracting visitors’ attention. Korean signature dishes such as aged kimchi pork bossam, deulgireum gondre noodles, and Hanwoo beef tteokgalbi were offered for tasting, attracting more than 1,000 visitors per day and showcasing the strong appeal of K-Food.

Export Consultations and On-site Achievements

The B2B export consultation meetings during the event involved over 200 major buyers from Hong Kong and other Greater China regions, leading to active business discussions. As a result, the event recorded a total consultation volume of USD 27 million and 21 MOUs signed.

Kim Hyun-hoo, Branch director of aT’s Hong Kong office, said, “Local buyers showed great interest not only in the product quality of K-Food but also in its brand competitiveness. We plan to use Hong Kong as a bridgehead to accelerate our effort to move into the premium food market in Greater China.”