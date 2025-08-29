WRIQ announces finalists for Lithium Ion Battery Innovation Challenge

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Waste and Recycling Industry of Queensland (WRIQ) today revealed the thirteen finalists for ChallengeWaste – Lithium Ion Battery Innovation Challenge, a first-of-its-kind program to tackle one of the waste sector’s most urgent safety and sustainability issues.



WRIQ chief executive officer, Alison Price

The initiative, launched in May, called for breakthrough solutions to address lithium battery fires – a problem causing more than 12,000 fires across Australia each year. Each finalist has now been paired with a leading industry partner and will pilot their technology in real-world waste and recycling settings.

“Lithium batteries are creating thousands of dangerous fires every year across Australia. By connecting these innovators with leading waste and recycling organisations, we are accelerating the path from idea to impact,” said Alison Price, CEO of WRIQ.

“These finalists show the depth of ingenuity across Australia and beyond – from early detection technologies through to safe recycling, energy recovery, and workforce protection. This program demonstrates what’s possible when industry and innovators come together to solve one of our sector’s biggest challenges.”

Finalists advancing to pilot stage:

ADA-RNET – replacing plastic bags with reusable ‘eco nets’ for driver collection of batteries

replacing plastic bags with reusable ‘eco nets’ for driver collection of batteries SalfeLi Recycling – providing a mobile, transportable battery recycling plant

providing a mobile, transportable battery recycling plant Detection Dog School – using sniffer dogs to identify lithium ion batteries within waste and recycling plants.

using sniffer dogs to identify lithium ion batteries within waste and recycling plants. Draeger – adapting proven gas detection technology to provide early warning of lithium-ion battery combustion inside waste collection vehicles

– adapting proven gas detection technology to provide early warning of lithium-ion battery combustion inside waste collection vehicles Encaps – deploying a biodegradable fire suppression agent that neutralises lithium-ion battery fires.

– deploying a biodegradable fire suppression agent that neutralises lithium-ion battery fires. iQ Renew – trialling RFID-based battery detection labels for waste collection.

– trialling RFID-based battery detection labels for waste collection. Li-ion Energy Pty Ltd – trialling a decentralised battery recovery and reuse system in Queensland

– trialling a decentralised battery recovery and reuse system in Queensland NRG Sense – applying Al technology within waste and recycling trucks to scan waste bins in real time for batteries.

– applying Al technology within waste and recycling trucks to scan waste bins in real time for batteries. Oscorp Energ y – developing an AI-driven robotic module that detects and removes batteries from waste streams, preventing fires and improving recycling outcomes.

y – developing an AI-driven robotic module that detects and removes batteries from waste streams, preventing fires and improving recycling outcomes. RMIT University – designing an AI-driven sensor system that integrates infrared, ultraviolet, and gas detection to provide early warning of fires in waste collection vehicles.

– designing Sustainable Lithium Cells Australia – creating a product stewardship and social enterprise model that recycles vapes containing lithium batteries

– creating a product stewardship and social enterprise model that recycles vapes containing lithium batteries Visia – using x-ray and AI technologies to detect lithium-ion batteries and other hazardous items.

using x-ray and AI technologies to detect lithium-ion batteries and other hazardous items. VisionHQ – investigating the implementation of an AI-powered detection system for waste trucks that identifies hazardous batteries in real time.

WRIQ would like to thank the members of the waste and recycling industry who are supporting the ChallengeWaste program. Industry leaders, including Cleanaway, JJ’s Waste and Recycling, Pure Environmental, and ResourceCo are generously giving their time and providing access to facilities for the pilot trials. Their contribution is vital to helping innovators test and refine solutions in real-world settings, and ensures the program delivers lasting impact for the sector and community.

ABOUT THE WRIQ CHALLENGE WASTE COMPETITION

ChallengeWaste is a one-off program designed to attract and foster international and Australian ingenuity to address lithium battery safety in waste management. It is proudly funded through the Queensland Government’s Recycling and Jobs Fund and judged by senior leaders from industry and government.

ABOUT WRIQ

The Waste and Recycling Industry of Queensland (WRIQ) is the unified voice of waste management, recycling and resource recovery in the State.

Representing just under a hundred Queensland-based organisations ranging from multi-nationals through to small family owned and operated businesses, WRIQ engages in a broad range of state-specific issues of strategic importance to the sustainability and development of the sector.