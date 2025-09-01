EBANX Payments Summit in Macao spotlights USD 24 billion gaming growth potential for APAC merchants in emerging markets

The event also showcased the transformative role of Pix and Pix Automático in Brazil’s digital commerce and the potential of stablecoins in rising economies

MACAU, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EBANX , a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, today announced the successful conclusion of the APAC chapter of its Payments Summit , an annual event now in its 8th year, held in Macao from August 28-30. The gathering brought together leaders from APAC’s digital economy to explore new cross-border growth opportunities in Latin America and Africa, with in-depth discussions on gaming, local payments, and Brazil’s instant payments phenomenon, Pix, including Pix Automático, the new recurring payments capability now available in the market. The APAC edition builds on EBANX’s prior regional summits in Sanya (2023) and Bangkok (2024), marking the company’s third APAC installment and its most globally connected agenda to date.

The three-day program in Macao featured speakers from leading global and regional companies across the digital economy, including executives from e-commerce platforms, top gaming publishers, fintech innovators, and payments providers. Representatives from Trip.com, World Data Lab, Hotmart, M-PESA, Triple-A, and TikTok Shop shared their views and real-world case studies on how local payment strategies are accelerating growth in emerging markets, while EBANX experts unpacked their latest insights. Together, these voices offered a comprehensive view of the opportunities for APAC merchants to scale in rising markets.

At the Summit, EBANX highlighted why gaming is emerging as one of the most dynamic cross-border opportunities across Latin America and Africa for APAC companies. Across both regions combined, the gaming sector already represents a USD 17 billion opportunity in e-commerce, with expectations to grow to nearly USD 24 billion within two years, according to data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) sourced by EBANX.



João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX

“Gaming is one of the most exciting frontiers for cross-border digital commerce, especially for APAC companies looking to grow in Latin America and Africa,” said João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX. “By enabling trusted, familiar payment methods, APAC merchants can reach millions of new customers and unlock real growth in some of the world’s fastest-rising markets.“

A report from Newszoo underscored that Latin America is home to more than 335 million gamers, while Africa (combined with the Middle East) contributes another 557 million players.

Success stories

Case studies presented in Macao showed how local payment solutions unlock access and drive results. One gaming platform saw a 126% increase in average ticket size in Brazil through EBANX by offering credit card installments. Customers using installments reached an average of USD 29 per transaction, compared to USD 6.60 with one-time payments.

The cases also underscored the importance of having a local partner. With EBANX, a global gaming company has maintained card approval rates above 90% in both Mexico and Brazil, 25 to 30 percentage points above market benchmarks. This is driven by smart retry logic and EBANX’s local expertise, which helped reduce declines caused by insufficient funds or invalid cards.

Another gaming merchant increased approval rates for Pix by 14 percentage points, reaching 92%, after working with EBANX to simplify the checkout flow. Pix has since become the company’s top payment method in the country.

Recurring payments with Pix

A central thread throughout the Summit was Pix, which has quickly become the country’s dominant way to pay online. According to PCMI data analysed by EBANX and featured at the event, Pix already accounts for 40% of online purchases in Brazil and is expected to surpass cards in e-commerce by 2025, a year ahead of previous forecasts. EBANX shared internal performance insights showing that merchants who add Pix see, on average, within six months, a 16% uplift in revenue and a 25% increase in customers, by reaching segments previously excluded from digital commerce.

With Pix Automático launched in June, recurring payments are expanding Pix’s impact beyond one-time purchases. Discussions in Macao outlined how subscription-based businesses, streaming, SaaS, apps, and digital services can reach broader audiences who lack credit cards, as Pix Automático brings card-like convenience to instant payments. Projections presented at the Summit indicate Pix Automático could generate over USD 30 billion in online recurring payments within two years, while opening access to around 60 million Brazilians without credit cards.

Launched in 2020, Pix follows the example of UPI, the real-time payment system in India, also integrated by EBANX. In the Asian country’s e-commerce, 55% of online transactions are made via UPI, which, like Pix, features a recurring payments functionality, UPI AutoPay. In May, EBANX announced the integration of the new feature , enabling cross-border e-commerce merchants to offer UPI’s recurring option to their clients in India, something that was previously only available to local digital commerce players.

Following the example of UPI and inspired by Pix, Colombia is preparing for the launch of its instant payment method, Bre-B, scheduled for September 22. The method is expected to be particularly relevant for cross-border e-commerce purchases, since only 18% of Colombian adults have a credit card, according to data from the country’s central bank .

The future of payments

Speaking at the APAC edition of EBANX’s Payments Summit, João Del Valle shared his vision for the future of payments in the region, highlighting how rapid digitalization and regulatory advancements are reshaping the landscape. The event marked a significant moment for EBANX, as the company continues to deepen its presence across the APAC region.

APAC merchants represent 39% of EBANX’s total processed volume, and the recent acquisition of the Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore has further strengthened its global settlement capabilities, enabling faster and more secure cross-border flows for enterprise clients.

“Payments are no longer just about moving money; they are becoming the invisible infrastructure of global commerce. Instant transfers, stablecoins, and AI are converging to create an ecosystem that is simple for consumers but incredibly sophisticated underneath, with more rails, more rules, and more risk. At EBANX, we see this complexity not as a barrier but as an opportunity to expand access and fuel growth in emerging markets, where innovation is moving faster than anywhere else,” said Del Valle.

Following Macao, the next stop for the Payments Summit is Mexico City, from September 17 to 20, where executives from J.P. Morgan Payments, Mastercard, Spreedly, Circle, Capitec Pay, Canva, and others will join the discussion.

