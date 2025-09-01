Eureka Brings Exclusive Deals to TikTok Shop Super Brand Club

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eureka, a brand with over 100 years of expertise in home cleaning, will join TikTok Shop’s Super Brand Club with a week of exclusive offers from September 8 to 14.

At the heart of the event is the NEW400 cordless wet-dry vacuum, designed to make everyday cleaning effortless.



Eureka x TTshop Super Brand Club

Combining powerful suction with both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, the NEW400 tackles multiple tasks in one go. It also solves the common issue of bulkiness found in traditional floor washers—its self-propelling, lightweight, and easy-to-use body allows for extended cleaning minimal effort. In addition, its large water tanks and long-lasting battery provide uninterrupted cleaning sessions, while the hands-free self-cleaning function keeps maintenance simple and hygienic.

Since its launch, the NEW400 has quickly become one of TikTok Shop’s hottest products. Priced under $200, it has consistently ranked among the best sellers, with average monthly sales of more than 3,000 units*. Its exceptional performance and unbeatable value have made it a household favorite among users looking for reliable, efficient, and versatile cleaning solutions.

During Super Brand Club, shoppers can enjoy up to 30% OFF, making this the perfect time to see why it has become a TikTok Shop phenomenon. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your cleaning routine with Eureka’s latest technology.

Shop now at @EurekaUS on TikTok: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZT692Qgf7/?page=TikTokShop

* Data source: TikTok Shop, August 2025.

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuum cleaners, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, cordless, and robot vacuum cleaners. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. For more information, visit www.eureka.com