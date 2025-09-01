Humanoid robots gain momentum, but hardware costs hold back mass adoption, says DIGITIMES

TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — When Nvidia framed the next wave of AI as “physical AI,” it helped ignite a surge of interest in humanoid robots, accelerating development efforts worldwide. Yet, according to DIGITIMES’ latest report, these machines will account for just 0.2% of the global robotics market this year – still concentrated in niche logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing applications, far from broad, multi-sector deployment.



AI accelerates development, but manufacturing costs remain prohibitive

In the Humanoid robotics, 2025 – Market trends, critical components & strategic shifts report, advances in AI are shortening the design cycle for humanoid robots by allowing developers to simulate and refine complex capabilities, such as bipedal balance or delicate object handling, before building physical prototypes. This virtual-first approach reduces the time and expense of trial-and-error engineering, while enhancing robots’ perception and decision-making.

Humanoid robots: Short-, mid-, and long-term applications



But success in simulation does not guarantee commercial viability. Real-world deployment remains constrained by high manufacturing costs. Enhanced sensing and processing demands translate into more chips and sensors, while precise motion control requires specialized actuators and mechanical components – often in small production runs that drive up costs. Today’s humanoid robots typically sell for US$50,000-400,000, compared with under US$30,000 for industrial robots of similar size and function. Without economies of scale, prices are unlikely to drop enough to make them competitive in service or home markets.

Three forces, three phases

DIGITIMES identifies three key factors shaping humanoid robots’ evolution – AI maturity, hardware component costs, and safety regulations – each driving a distinct stage of growth:

Phase one (3-5 years): AI advances will enhance performance and expand industrial use, but high costs will keep adoption focused on logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing.

Phase two (5-10 years): As hardware becomes cheaper through scale, service industries will become the primary market, provided safety standards begin to take hold.

Phase three (10+ years): Once AI, hardware economics, and robust safety frameworks converge, humanoid robots could enter homes in large numbers, triggering a true market inflection point.

The road ahead

Humanoid robots are almost certain to become part of the physical AI era. What remains uncertain is not the “if” but the “when,” “where,” and “how.” In the near term, the pace of hardware innovation and cost reduction – not AI breakthroughs – will decide how fast the humanoid revolution moves from factory floors to everyday life.

Global robot and humanoid robot market forecast, 2025-2030 (US$b)

