Rokid Glasses Surpass $1 Million Raised on Kickstarter in Just Four Days

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid, a pioneer in human-computer interaction and Augmented Reality, announced today that its newly launched Rokid Glasses have surpassed $1 million in crowdfunding pledges on Kickstarter within just four days. The milestone highlights strong international demand for the world’s lightest full-function AI & AR smart glasses.

The announcement follows a Bloomberg TV live segment on applied AI and the future of wearables, where Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid, joined in studio to discuss how Rokid’s AI-enhanced AR device is reshaping daily human-computer interaction. Bloomberg spotlighted Rokid Glasses as an emerging player in the shift from mobile devices to AI-enabled wearables for mainstream consumers, while also featuring Rokid’s Times Square pop-up campaign, which introduced the product on one of the world’s most iconic public stages.

Trendhunter later featured the Times Square activation under the headline “High-Profile Live Performance Marketing,” commending Rokid’s bold integration of product launch and cultural engagement. The campaign once reached a perfect 10/10 virality score, highlighting the brand’s skill in attracting worldwide attention through prominent, experiential marketing efforts.

Unveiled earlier this week at the “Future in Sight” launch event in New York City, Rokid Glasses are lightweight at only 49 grams, yet they pack powerful AI and AR features into a modern wearable design.

Equipped with the Qualcomm AR1 platform, they enable instant multilingual translation, making travel and cross-cultural communication easier. They also support live transcription and note-taking to boost productivity, along with AR navigation that features contextual overlays to help users easily navigate unfamiliar streets. Creators and professionals can benefit from an AI-powered teleprompter and smart notifications. A 12MP first-person camera with HDR and stabilization allows users to record hands-free from their perspective and perform advanced object recognition. Suitable for business, education, or daily use, Rokid Glasses aim to make computing more accessible and naturally integrated into everyday life.

The rapid success on Kickstarter reflects both consumer enthusiasm and developer momentum. Rokid’s open SDK already supports the largest XR developer community in China, comprising over 15,000 developers and 5,000 corporate partners. The company is now expanding its ecosystem globally, with plans to engage over 1,000 overseas developers.

The Kickstarter campaign remains live, with early supporters able to secure Rokid Glasses at a special $100 discount off retail pricing. This early-bird opportunity ensures that backers are among the first to experience the future of AI-powered wearable computing before its wider availability.

About Rokid