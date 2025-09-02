High-Quality Urban Development Creates Policy Tailwinds, Luda Technology Group Limited (LUD.US) Well-Positioned to Benefit

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Guiding Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting High-Quality Urban Development (the “Guiding Opinions”) were recently officially released. Driven by this new policy impetus, capital markets have promptly responded with positive signals towards related industries. Among them, Luda Technology Group Limited and its subsidiaries (the “Luda Technology“ or “Company”, NYSE: LUD.US) saw its shares surge more than 15% in a single trading day on August 27, and continued to draw substantial market attention. As a leading enterprise in metal pipe fitting manufacturing and trading, the Company will leverage its core technologies and strategic positioning to fully capitalize on the new development opportunities presented by these policies. Luda Technology remains committed to providing high-quality products and solutions for urban infrastructure upgrades and global pipeline construction projects.

The Guiding Opinions explicitly state that China’s urbanization has transitioned from a period of rapid growth to one of stable development, with urban development entering a new phase focused primarily on improving the quality and efficiency of existing stock. The policy clearly outlines goals to enhance the comprehensive competitiveness of super-large and megacities, promote urban agglomeration integration and metropolitan area coordination in a steady and orderly manner, and support regions like the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in developing into world-class city clusters. Simultaneously, it aims to enhance the capacity of small and medium-sized cities and county towns, improve infrastructure and public service provision, and develop the county economy.

Within this quality-oriented new urban construction cycle, urbanization and infrastructure investment are expected to grow significantly. Particularly, natural gas pipeline projects will drive sustained increases in demand for pipe fittings. Furthermore, the mainland’s push for natural gas power generation to address coal-fired pollution issues has resulted in strong urban gas demand, further stimulating investment in natural gas-related infrastructure. According to market research reports, the global pipeline and pipe fittings market size is projected to reach approximately USD 8 billion by 2025, with an average annual growth rate of nearly 5%.

As a leading enterprise in the metal pipe fittings manufacturing industry and currently the only representative in this sector listed in the U.S., Luda Technology has been dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing, and global trade of metal pipe fittings since its establishment in 2004. With its own factory in Taian, Shandong Province, the Company primarily manufactures and sells stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and pipe fittings, while also trading steel pipes, valves, and other products. The Company has already established close cooperation with numerous petrochemical enterprises and urban pipeline projects, and utilized IPO financing to enhance its technological and R&D capabilities. After over two decades of development, the Company has built four core competitive advantages, positioning it to capture significant industry benefits from this dual policy and market-driven cycle and contribute substantially to global pipeline construction.

Luda Technology ensures exceptional quality and full-process precision control. Since 2008, the Company has introduced internationally advanced CNC machine tools, large gantry milling machines, and a full suite of testing equipment including spectrometers, ultrasonic flaw detectors, and mechanical property testers. This ensures every product leaving the factory fully complies with, and often exceeds, international standards such as ASME, DIN, EN, and JIS, as well as specific customer requirements, in terms of dimensional accuracy, material properties, sealing, and corrosion resistance. This has earned the long-term trust of leading clients in sectors like petrochemicals, electric power, and shipbuilding.

The Company possesses strong customization and flexible manufacturing capabilities. It can rapidly respond to customer-provided drawings or technical parameters to produce non-standard flanges in various specifications from DN15 to DN5000 and above, using diverse materials including carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, duplex steel, and special steel. Through the application of ERP and MES systems, it has achieved digital management from order receipt to product delivery, effectively coordinating production resources and significantly shortening delivery times while guaranteeing quality.

With profound technical expertise and a commitment to continuous innovation, Luda Technology invests substantial funds annually in R&D for new materials, forging process optimization, and heat treatment technology upgrades. It has established industry-academia-research partnerships with several universities and research institutions to tackle industry technical challenges collaboratively, achieving breakthroughs in special products like ultra-low temperature flanges and highly corrosion-resistant flanges. The Company is actively pursuing an intelligent manufacturing transformation, planning to introduce automated robots and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to collect and analyze production data in real-time, continuously optimize process parameters, and enhance production efficiency and product consistency.

Luda Technology operates with a global market vision and provides localized service support. The Company possesses comprehensive export qualifications and extensive international trade experience, with products exported to numerous countries and regions across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. By establishing overseas warehouses and service centers, it can provide international customers with more timely and convenient logistics and technical support.

Mr Ma Biu, Chief Executive Officer of Luda Technology, commented, “The release of ‘The Guiding Opinions’ presents us with significant development opportunities. The next five years will be a critical period for high-quality urban development in China, and the pipeline and pipe fittings industry will usher in a new growth cycle. Leveraging the core technological advantages, stringent quality control systems, and rich international trade experience accumulated over the past two decades, Luda Technology is fully prepared to seize this market opportunity. We will continue to increase R&D investment, deepen our intelligent manufacturing transformation, provide global customers with higher quality products and services, and contribute to high-quality urban development.”

About Luda Technology Group Limited (NYSE: LUD.US)

As a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings, Luda Technology Group Limited was found in 2004 and is headquartered in Hong Kong with a manufacturing base in Taian City, Shandong Province, China. Its history began with Luda Development Limited, and the Company is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and fittings. In 2005, the Company expanded its business further upstream by establishing Luda (Taian) Industrial Company Limited, which commenced the manufacturing of flanges and fittings with a self-owned factory in China. Luda Technology is principally engaged in (i) the manufacture and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products, and (ii) the trading of steel pipes, valves, and other steel tubing products. The Company’s sales network comprises customers from China, South America, Australia, Europe, Asia (excluding China), and North America and with a customer base includes manufacturers and traders from the chemical, petrochemical, maritime, and manufacturing industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.ludahk.com/en.

To find out more information, please visit our website at: https://www.ludahk.com/en.