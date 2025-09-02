smart Confirms Reinvention of Iconic City Car

The All-Electric smart #2 Will Premiere in 2026

Successful feasibility completion of “project: two” leads to final development of the smart #2 as a new all-electric city car.

The smart #2 is styled by Mercedes-Benz and will be built on smart’s own all-new proprietary architecture for ultra-compact vehicles.

The new addition to the product portfolio will be launched in China, Europe , and other selected global markets, with plans to premiere in late 2026.

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — smart has made a big decision in favor of a small vehicle: The premium intelligent electric automotive brand will create an all-new city two-seater. The smart #2 will extend the product portfolio of the company with an ultra-compact vehicle in the A-segment, marking smart’s return to the segment it defined. The new all-electric model will integrate mindful technology solutions while evolving the unique characteristics that made the original smart fortwo an urban icon. With the smart #2 set to lineup alongside the smart #1, #3, and #5, the inventor of the original city car underlines its commitment to diverse customer needs – proving that smart comes in many forms.



smart #2 will be an all-electric two-seater city car

The smart #2 is styled by Mercedes-Benz Design and will be built on all-new proprietary architecture for ultra-compact vehicles, developed by smart’s in-house R&D team. Featuring new technology solutions for its segment, the model is currently in its final design and development phase and will be produced in China. The all-new smart #2 will be launched in China, Europe, and other selected global markets, with plans to premiere in late 2026.



smart #2 will expand the brand‘s portfolio to the A-segment

Mr. Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart, said: “I’m thrilled to confirm a new two-seater smart – the smart #2. Developing an ultra-compact vehicle on an entirely new all-electric architecture is far more complex than creating a larger car. But now, we’re ready. Thanks to the unwavering support of our shareholders, we’ve strengthened our production and development capabilities and successfully renewed our brand and product lineup. It’s the perfect moment to reinvent our iconic city car.”

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said: “27 years ago, the first smart fortwo took the world by storm – becoming an icon for both the brand and the industry. Loved by over two million customers worldwide, our original city car stood as a solution for urban mobility and a symbol of urban culture. With our new smart #2, we are responding to the market’s enthusiasm with an all-electric two-seater that blends smart’s cutting-edge technology and latest design philosophy into our iconic concept. The smart two-seater is reborn.”

Following the successful feasibility check of the smart internal “project: two”, the company is preparing to premiere the new model in late 2026. Building on the successful introductions of the smart #1, #3, and #5, as well as the upcoming launch of the smart #5 EHD (Electric Hybrid Drive) in mainland China, the smart #2 will expand the brand’s portfolio in a segment that has special meaning for smart and and its customers. smart will thus cover all the key requirements of modern mobility, from agile city cars to premium mid-range SUVs.



With #2, smart returns to the segment it defined

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the “China–Europe, Dual Home” global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium intelligent electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.