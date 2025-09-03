$300K line of credit now available to power Singapore SMEs

Fast access to funds with on-demand flexibility now available for local businesses

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore can now access up to $300,000 in funding thanks to a flexible, fast-turnaround line of credit offered by Bizcap.

The Business Line of Credit offers a funding solution tailored to the cash flow needs of local SMEs, and is designed to support businesses navigating seasonal fluctuations, cash flow gaps, or time-sensitive opportunities, with approvals in principle within the day.

Unlike traditional bank products, Bizcap’s Line of Credit offers on-demand access to funds with flexible drawdowns, and repayments that align with a business’s cash flow. Interest is only charged on the amount used, and businesses can access funds as needed, without reapplying each time.

Proven globally, tailored for Singapore

“With Joseph leading our Singapore team, Bizcap’s Line of Credit builds on strong traction across our international markets, with high utilisation rates and repeat drawdowns from SMEs navigating seasonal cash-flow needs and growth opportunities. It’s trusted by advisers for fast approvals and transparent support, and by business owners for reliable flexibility without reapplying each time,” said Rebecca del Rio, Bizcap’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“From a product-market-fit perspective, the Line of Credit has quickly become a cornerstone in several regions, representing over 40% of deal volume in some markets, with 150%+ utilisation and outstanding broker and customer feedback driving momentum. We look forward to seeing the product welcomed by the Singapore market.”

“We’ve listened to the challenges SMEs face in Singapore — especially the speed, red tape, and lack of flexible options from mainstream lenders,” said Joseph Lim, Managing Partner at Bizcap Singapore.

“This Line of Credit is our answer. It gives businesses reliable, ongoing access to capital without the usual friction.”

Tony Truong, Chief Credit Officer at Bizcap, added: “Our goal is to make funding practical, fast, and responsible. We’re excited to offer a product that can truly support local businesses, whether it’s stabilising cash flow or investing in the next stage of growth.”

Bizcap works closely with advisers and brokers to help deliver funding solutions to a broader range of clients. Its local credit specialists assess the overall financial health of a business — not just credit scores — and support partners throughout the referral process.

About Bizcap Singapore

Bizcap is a global non-bank business lender offering fast, flexible funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe. Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers SMEs by offering approvals in as little as 3 hours, with same-day funding available. Bizcap has funded over 42,000 SMEs, totalling $1.6 billion, while holding a 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating. For more information, visit www.bizcapfunding.sg or LinkedIn .

partners@bizcapfunding.sg

www.bizcapfunding.sg