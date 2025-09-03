Acer Debuts the New Swift Air 16 – Ultralight Copilot+ PC for Modern Mobile Professionals

Newest member of the Swift family delivers powerful AI performance in a sleek sub-1 kg[1] chassis with 16-inch display.

Equipped with AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors and AMD Radeon™ graphics, powering Copilot+ PC experiences on Windows 11, the Swift Air 16 laptop delivers exceptional responsiveness, multitasking capabilities, and efficient battery life of up to 13 hours [2] .

. Crafted from magnesium-aluminum alloy, the device weighs under 1 kg [1] even with its large 16-inch display, making it a great option for those who look for performance and style without the heft.

even with its large 16-inch display, making it a great option for those who look for performance and style without the heft. Available with up to a WQXGA+ resolution AMOLED display option, providing sharp clarity, vibrant colors, and intuitive interaction for creative and entertainment purposes.

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acer today announced the new Swift Air 16 (SFA16-61M), the latest addition to its thin-and-light Swift laptop lineup. Developed for professionals who work on the go, the new model brings a compelling blend of cutting-edge AI computing, immersive visuals, and incredibly impressive design, resulting in a featherlight feel.

At the core of the Swift Air 16 is the latest generation of AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, featuring up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, enabling seamless execution of local AI applications and enhanced responsiveness while maintaining low power consumption. Equipped with powerful AMD processors, Swift Air 16 ensures robust performance for video conferencing, streaming, editing, and creative workflows.

As a Copilot+ PC, the Swift Air 16 unlocks access to unique AI experiences[3] such as Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and Improved Windows Search to streamline collaboration, content creation, and productivity. Users also benefit from swift boot times, ample file storage, and smooth performance across demanding applications.

The Swift Air 16 is built for those who travel frequently and value mobility without compromising performance. The laptop’s elegant chassis is crafted from magnesium-aluminum alloy, offering reliable durability while keeping the weight under 1 kilogram[1] (2.18 pounds), making it one of the lightest 16-inch laptops available. Plus, the device is available in four color profiles and fits effortlessly into any work setting, from coffee shops and co-working spaces to boardrooms.

Users can choose between a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate or a WUXGA IPS display with a 60 Hz refresh rate option and a 16:10 aspect ratio for wide viewing and work space. The AMOLED option brings deep blacks, vivid colors, and exceptional clarity with full support for the DCI-P3 color gamut and 400 nits peak brightness – ideal for designers and freelancers.

Additional features include a 2MP FHD IR camera with privacy shutter, enabling secure facial recognition via Windows Hello and delivering crystal-clear video calls even in low-light conditions. The device is also equipped with dual speakers and dual microphones for immersive audio quality.

The Swift Air 16 hosts versatile connectivity options for peripherals and external displays. It comes with two full-function USB Type-C ports, USB 3.2 Type-A, and HDMI 1.4 with HDCP support. Wireless support includes Wi-Fi 6E and the latest Bluetooth standard, providing fast and stable connections wherever possible.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift Air 16 (SFA16-61M) will be available in EMEA in November, starting at EUR 999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

For the official announcements and product images, visit the IFA 2025 Press Kit site.

Specifications

Name Acer Swift Air 16 Model SFA16-61M Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 330 processor Graphics AMD Radeon™ 860M graphics (integrated) AMD Radeon™ 840M graphics (integrated)

AMD Radeon™ 820M graphics (integrated) Display 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED (2880×1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support

16-inch WUXGA (1920×1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 onboard memory Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD Camera 2MP FHD IR camera with privacy shutter Audio Built-in stereo speakers x2, built-in digital microphones x2 Ports Two USB Type-C (full function), USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 1.4 with HDCP support, Audio jack Battery 50 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, up to 13 hours battery life (based on video playback test results) Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 or above Dimensions/Weight AMOLED display option:

358.9 (W) x 239.7 (D) x 16.5 (H) mm (14.13 x 9.44 x 0.65 inches) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs.) IPS display option:

358.9 (W) x 239.7 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (14.13 x 9.44 x 0.63 inches) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs.) Chassis materials and color Magnesium-Aluminum

Available in Light Silver, Fresh Blue, Steel Gray, and White

