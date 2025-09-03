GROWNSY Wins 2025 Top Parenting Awards from Good Housekeeping, Parents, and PTPA

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GROWNSY, a fast-growing baby care brand trusted by parents across the U.S., is proud to announce multiple prestigious accolades from leading parenting authorities, including Good Housekeeping, Parents magazine, and Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA). These honors highlight GROWNSY’s commitment to creating innovative products to make modern parenting smarter and easier.

GROWNSY Baby Bottle Washer Earns Triple Honors in 2025

The GROWNSY All-in-One Baby Bottle Washer automatically cleans, sterilizes, and dries bottles and accessories with a single touch. With 360° washing, high-temperature steam sterilization, and HEPA-filtered drying, it eliminates 99.99% of germs while offering a spacious interior for multiple bottles, pump parts, and pacifiers, making it the ultimate hygiene solution for busy modern parents.

This innovation has earned three major accolades:

Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Certification – North America’s largest and most trusted consumer testing program, where real families confirmed its safety, performance, and value. PTPA tester said: “As first-time parents, we didn’t realize how much time washing bottles would take every day. I’m so happy we got this product—my sanity is saved, and I have one less thing to worry about.”

– largest and most trusted consumer testing program, where real families confirmed its safety, performance, and value. PTPA tester said: Good Housekeeping 2025 Parenting Award – Experts praised its ease of use, capacity, and performance, while parents valued its quiet, compact design and time-saving benefits. Good Housekeeping’s Cleaning Lab highlighted its practicality, with one tester noting it dried parts better than a dishwasher and calling it a product she “would recommend to any new mom.”

– Experts praised its ease of use, capacity, and performance, while parents valued its quiet, compact design and time-saving benefits. Good Housekeeping’s Cleaning Lab highlighted its practicality, with one tester noting it dried parts better than a dishwasher and calling it a product she Parents Best Baby Awards 2025 – Best Baby Feeding Products – Editors celebrated its all-in-one functionality, compact design, and powerful cleaning system, calling it a true “game-changer” for busy families.

GROWNSY Electric Nasal Aspirator: Parents Best Baby Award 2025

The GROWNSY Electric Nasal Aspirator was honored in Parents magazine’s Best Baby Bath and Health Products category for its gentle yet highly effective design. With three adjustable suction levels, it clears all types of nasal mucus quickly and comfortably, both dry and sticky. Fun lights and music help calm little ones, turning an essential health task into a stress-free routine. One Parents tester shared: “Our baby would throw fits with other aspirators, but he loves this one. The lights and music are genius—and it works great.”

Trusted by Parents, Driven by Innovation

These recognitions reaffirm GROWNSY as a trusted partner for families, offering products that combine convenience, safety, and thoughtful design. From simplifying daily routines to giving parents peace of mind, GROWNSY has become a brand modern parents can count on.

“Being recognized by such respected organizations is an incredible honor,” said the CEO of GROWNSY, “We will continue to push innovation and quality forward, creating solutions that make modern parenting easier and healthier for families around the world.”

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY creates innovative baby care products designed to fit seamlessly into modern family life. From nasal aspirators, bottle warmers and sterilizers to bottle washers, every product is built with safety, functionality, and design in mind.

Learn more at www.grownsy.com.