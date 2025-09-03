hy Appoints Popular Taiwanese Cheerleaders LEE JU EUN and LEE AH YOUNG as New Brand Ambassadors for “Will”

“Korea’s No.1 Fermented Milk Brand Brings Healthy Habits to Taiwanese Consumers”

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — hy (Korea Yakult) officially announced that it has selected Fubon Angels’ Korean cheerleaders, LEE JU EUN and LEE AH YOUNG, as the new brand ambassadors for its flagship fermented milk brand, Probiotics Will.

The ambassador selection aims to introduce Taiwan’s consumers to Korea’s representative fermented milk culture and to jointly promote healthier lifestyles. As the long-standing leader of Korea’s fermented milk market, the “Will” brand incorporates the patented HP7 probiotic developed through years of research and is dedicated to safeguarding consumer health. Through this marketing campaign, hy seeks to deliver Korea’s secret to good health to Taiwanese consumers while strengthening communication and engagement with the local market.

Notably, the new ambassadors, Fubon Angels members LEE JU EUN and LEE AH YOUNG, are highly popular among Taiwanese baseball fans for their vibrant and healthy images. hy emphasized that the ambassadors’ energetic and wholesome image closely aligns with the values that the “Will” brand represents.

Kim Myung-soo, Manager of hy’s Global Business Division, stated: “This collaboration is more than just an advertising contract — it is a meaningful partnership to share Korean healthy lifestyle habits with Taiwanese consumers.” He further added, “Together with the two ambassadors, we will be rolling out diverse promotional activities and brand experience programs.”

The first campaign will run from September 3 to September 30 at FamilyMart convenience stores, Will’s main retail channel in Taiwan. Customers who purchase designated products will receive a randomly distributed limited-edition photo card of the two ambassadors, including hidden versions, offering fans a special collectible surprise.

The latest news about the “Will” brand will continue to be released through its official Instagram and Facebook accounts (@will.hy.taiwan). In addition, the “Will 8-Day Challenge Experience Group” is actively recruiting participants on social media, already drawing 100 enthusiastic ambassadors, with plans to expand further to enhance brand-consumer interaction.

Currently, “Will” products are fully available at FamilyMart stores across Taiwan. Moving forward, hy will expand beyond convenience stores into online channels and diversified retail outlets to further increase brand visibility and market penetration.