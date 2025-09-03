MLA College Launches ByteSize Courses on the UN Sustainable Development Goals

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MLA College has announced the launch of 17 new ByteSize Courses, each a 30-minute, self-paced online module dedicated to one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDGs, set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, are a blueprint for tackling global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change and environmental protection. Yet, according to the UN, the world is not on track to meet most of these goals by 2030, underlining the urgent need for education and action.

Alex Mejia, Director, Division for People and Social Inclusion Head, UNITAR, said:

“We are delighted to be working with MLA College to promote the UN SDG goals. The sustainable development goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere. The 17 goals were adopted by all UN member states in 2015 as part of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, which set out a 15-year plan to achieve the goals. Raising awareness on these issues is absolutely critical to the success of our development plans and it is because of people just like you undertaking programmes with institutions like MLA College that I believe we will achieve our goals. You are the future of our planet. Without educated, compassionate and committed individuals, nothing will change.”

Each ByteSize course is CPD accredited and provides learners with a certificate of completion from UNITAR (United Nations Institute for Training and Research). Courses offer an engaging introduction to their chosen goal, from Zero Hunger and Gender Equality to Climate Action and Life Below Water. Learners explore complex issues through videos, real-world case studies and self-assessment quizzes, gaining practical insights that can be applied in personal, academic and professional contexts.

These courses are designed for anyone interested in deepening their understanding of sustainability and its real-world impact. They are ideal for students, educators, and professionals across all sectors, from business and finance to healthcare, engineering and education. For professionals in particular, the courses provide a practical way to build sustainability knowledge, support ESG compliance and strengthen decision-making in a rapidly changing world.

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, Principal and CEO of MLA College, said:

“These ByteSize modules provide a powerful way to learn about the Sustainable Development Goals. By making each course accessible and engaging, we are empowering a broad audience to gain the knowledge needed for informed action, whether in professional settings, education or community life.”

The launch of the ByteSize Courses builds on MLA College’s wider commitment to sustainability. Earlier this year, MLA introduced a Plastic Free July Scholarship to support learners passionate about creating positive change for the environment. For those wishing to take their studies further, MLA also offers advanced programmes such as the MSc Sustainability in Practice and the MSc Global Sustainable Development, providing in-depth expertise and research-led learning opportunities.

This launch is part of MLA College’s ongoing investment in sustainability education. By introducing the ByteSize Courses, MLA is broadening access to sustainability learning, ensuring that knowledge of the Sustainable Development Goals is available to all — from learners taking their first step into the subject to professionals seeking to advance their expertise.

With these initiatives, MLA College continues to position itself as a leader in flexible, forward-looking education, preparing learners not only for academic success, but for meaningful contributions to a more sustainable and inclusive future.

For more information, visit https://www.mla.ac.uk/programmes/bytesize-short-courses/