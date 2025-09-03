UOB Asset Management launches UOBAM Gold+: A dual-engine gold strategy for Singapore investors

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UOB Asset Management Ltd (UOBAM) launched its latest managed portfolio solution, the UOBAM Gold+, which blends 49% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust ETF (GLDM), 49% United Gold & General Fund (UGGF) and a 2% cash buffer. The equal-weight structure offers investors balanced, cost-efficient exposure to the global gold market by pairing physically backed gold bullion with predominantly gold-focused but diversified mining equities.

The UOBAM Gold+ is designed with equal allocations and quarterly rebalancing, enabling investors to benefit from the stability of physical gold during periods of market volatility while capturing the growth potential offered by top-tier mining companies. Additionally, the cash sleeve ensures daily liquidity for enhanced flexibility.

Rachel Ong, Chief Marketing Officer of UOBAM, said “In today’s uncertain market, investors are actively seeking smarter ways to protect and grow their wealth. The UOBAM Gold+ is designed to offer the best of both worlds for investors who are looking for portfolio diversification – combining the stability of physical gold and the growth potential of gold-related equities in a balanced and resilient strategy. With gold reaching successive all-time highs this year and central banks continuing to add bullion to their reserves, this portfolio provides a timely and accessible gateway to tap into the momentum while supporting portfolio hedging and tactical positioning in a dynamic investment landscape.”

The launch of UOBAM Gold+ comes amid renewed and increasing demand for the metal, fuelled by persistent inflation risk, shifting interest-rate expectations and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. In this environment, gold has reaffirmed its role as both a liquid safe-haven asset and a proven strategic diversifier for long-term portfolios. The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust ETF (GLDM) offers one of the most competitive expense ratios in the market, serving as a cost-efficient defensive sleeve. Complementing this, the United Gold & General Fund (UGGF) is an actively managed strategy with more than 30 years of proven performance, investing in established, cash-generative global mining companies with a strong focus on gold. Together, these two funds provide a dynamic blend, balancing gold’s price movements with diversified exposure across physical gold and global-mining stocks.

Exclusively available on the UOBAM Invest app, the portfolio offers convenience and accessibility with a low minimum investment amount starting from S$1. Currently, investors can also benefit from no advisory and platform charges, enabling them to make the most of their investments.

For more information, visit http://uobam.com.sg/goldplus

About UOB Asset Management

UOB Asset Management Ltd (UOBAM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank Limited. Established in 1986, UOBAM has nearly 40 years of experience in managing collective investment schemes and discretionary funds in Singapore, making us among the largest unit trust managers by assets under management. As of 31 July 2025, we managed 65 unit trusts in Singapore and together with our subsidiaries, oversees S$38.1 billion in clients’ assets.

Headquartered in Singapore, UOBAM has a strong presence across Asia, with business and investment offices in Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Our network includes UOB Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd in Malaysia, a joint venture with Ping An Fund Management Company Limited (China) and strategic alliances with partners such as Wellington Management Singapore.

UOBAM is one of the region’s most awarded asset managers, with over 380 awards won. In 2025, we were recognised as the Best Regional Asset Management Company by the Asia Asset Management and previously named Best Asset Management House in Asia – 20 Years in 2023. Our digital innovation has also earned top honours, including Best Digital Wealth Management in Asia[1] and Best Robo Advisory Initiative[2] for 3 consecutive years as of 2024.

As a leader in sustainable investing, UOBAM was awarded Best application of ESG in ASEAN[3] (2023) and has received multiple sustainability accolades in Indonesia and Thailand. Our artificial intelligence capabilities were also recognised with the Most Innovative Application of Artificial Intelligence (ASEAN) for 2 consecutive years[4].

Important Notice and Disclaimers

This document is for your general information only. It does not constitute investment advice, recommendation or an offer or solicitation to deal in Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”) or in units in any Unit Trusts (“Unit Trusts”, ETFs and Unit Trusts shall together be referred to as “Fund(s)”) nor does it constitute any offer to take part in any particular trading or investment strategy. This document was prepared without regard to the specific objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular person who may receive it. The information is based on certain assumptions, information and conditions available as at the date of this document and may be subject to change at any time without notice. If any information herein becomes inaccurate or out of date, we are not obliged to update it. No representation or promise as to the performance of the Fund or the return on your investment is made. Past performance of any Fund or UOB Asset Management Ltd (“UOBAM”) and any past performance, prediction, projection or forecast of the economic trends or securities market are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of the Fund or UOBAM. The value of any Fund and the income from them, if any, may fall as well as rise, and may have high volatility due to the investment policies and/or portfolio management techniques employed by the Fund. Investments in any Fund involve risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested, and are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed or insured by United Overseas Bank Limited (“UOB”), UOBAM, or any of their subsidiary, associate or affiliate (“UOB Group”) or distributors of the Fund. Market conditions may limit the ability of the platform to trade and investments in non-Singapore markets may be subject to exchange rate fluctuations. The Fund may use or invest in financial derivative instruments and you should be aware of the risks associated with investments in financial derivative instruments which are described in the respective Fund’s prospectus. The UOB Group may have interests in the Funds and may also perform or seek to perform brokering and other investment or securities-related services for the Fund. Investors should read the Fund’s prospectus, which is available and may be obtained from UOBAM or any of its appointed agents or distributors, before investing. You may wish to seek advice from a financial adviser before making a commitment to invest in any Funds, and in the event that you choose not to do so, you should consider carefully whether the Fund is suitable for you. Any reference to any specific country, financial product or asset class is used for illustration or information purposes only and you should not rely on it for any purpose. We will not be responsible for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly in connection with, or as a result of, any person acting on any information provided in this document. Services offered by UOBAM Invest are subject to the UOBAM Invest Terms and Conditions. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

UOB Asset Management Ltd. Company Reg. No. 198600120Z